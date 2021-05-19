Man, I hated DZ sections in D2. I'm more of a co-op guy, and even that is pretty limited and stick mostly to single player games.



I made 1 venture into the Dark Zone in D2, got killed a few times running around by myself but ended up getting a few contaminated weapons to extract. I wasn't sure on all the mechanics, but knew once I sent out a flair it would call everyone and their brother over. I was working from home and it was like 6:30 on a Thursday morning and thought the servers were probably pretty empty. Sent out the flair, fought off the waves of enemies and the helicopter showed up. Attached my gear and saw a new timer show up for take off. So hunkered down ready to defend for the next minute or so. With like 15 seconds left another player shows up and I just thought he was hiding in the bushes waiting for the last second to attach his gear to the line. Then he walks up and cuts my gear free and it tumbles to the ground. I stood up from my hiding place and let loose with my LMG and tossed a drone and turret in his direction. I think he was much higher level since it didn't appear to be doing much damage to his shields, but he was distracted enough so I could scoop up my gear and he only gave light chase. I just thought to myself that if I can't have it nobody can, and left the DZ. Never to come back again.