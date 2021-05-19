Multiplatform The Division Heartland **Cancelled

Standalone F2P title forthcoming; sounded early much a BR in nature but it's effectively a Dark Zone-dedicated game with cats going head-to-head + co-op with extraction, whatnot-neutralise objectives from contamination zones. The title is made up of two core modes: Expedition – vE co-op, and Storm – a 45-player DZ with corrosive gas-clouds, essentially.

The clunky-looking PvEvP formula is sometimes thrown around in this space and will probably be not unlike Crytek's Hunt: Showdown, IMO. I'm not getting any SP vibe in this one, to add; hope I'm wrong. Red Storm, which is the OG Clancy outfit, is involved.

DH.jpg

Related, after a recent earnings call it was reported that investors are concerned over the direction Ubi is taking current titles but if I had to guess the allure, the monetisation and MTX playground that genre is, is why never-ever-greedy Ubi is putting eggs in the basket.

We don't know much right now but a Survival 2.0 from D1 will make for one of the two marquee modes in Heartland. Sounds cool, TBH. Division fiend and likeable rambler Epic Slay3r has an upload on thoughts, spoiler takeaways:



Launch is rumoured for summer 2021 and onward into 2022.

You can register to playtest now across platforms PS4/5, PC, Xbox One and Series X/S – here. Knowing Ubi, the QA phase of Heartland's development cycle will be short to get this out ASAP so sign up sharpish if interested.

However this plays out, it will probably be beautiful and feature tooth-pulling RNG, all of which preceded by a killer game trailer, Ubi's forte.

Discuss.

Agents cc: @Strychnine, @PRIDEWASBETTER, @Dinkin_Flicka, @gentlemanjack, @evergreenrider
 
Sounds like theyre trying to cash in on Escape from Tarkovs success.
 
Man, I hated DZ sections in D2. I'm more of a co-op guy, and even that is pretty limited and stick mostly to single player games.

I made 1 venture into the Dark Zone in D2, got killed a few times running around by myself but ended up getting a few contaminated weapons to extract. I wasn't sure on all the mechanics, but knew once I sent out a flair it would call everyone and their brother over. I was working from home and it was like 6:30 on a Thursday morning and thought the servers were probably pretty empty. Sent out the flair, fought off the waves of enemies and the helicopter showed up. Attached my gear and saw a new timer show up for take off. So hunkered down ready to defend for the next minute or so. With like 15 seconds left another player shows up and I just thought he was hiding in the bushes waiting for the last second to attach his gear to the line. Then he walks up and cuts my gear free and it tumbles to the ground. I stood up from my hiding place and let loose with my LMG and tossed a drone and turret in his direction. I think he was much higher level since it didn't appear to be doing much damage to his shields, but he was distracted enough so I could scoop up my gear and he only gave light chase. I just thought to myself that if I can't have it nobody can, and left the DZ. Never to come back again.
 
I ended up becoming a real DZ urchin in D2 with around 1000h invested. I readily empathise with losing one's take, brother; rope-cutting was straight thieving. Heartland's Expedition mode seems to me in exclusion to PvP so it's all fraternal with vE objectives. Like you, SP is my jam so I need see more of what this game is before thinking of picking it up. Headway in titles this sort are often all or nothing and that commitment can be discouraging.
 
I'll eventually get to it. Got a lot to do in other games, but I'll check this out.
 
I'm in. I'm a fan of the series and I really want to see how this plays...

Will it be taking a page out of Hunt: Showdown as mentioned in the OP?

Or will it be taking a few lines from Scavengers?




I'm good if they borrow from either one.
 
Two thoughts from me right now.

I'm happy subsidiary Massive aren't developing. They're apparently working at capacity on two titles, one Star Wars and one Avatar. They're not a good studio, IMO -- not learning from past mistakes so never growing and nor for the life of them capable of balancing or squashing bugs without introducing more.

Second thing is how, in hindsight, it makes all the sense in the world why D2 never got the greenlight to tack on Survival despite overwhelming playerbase calls for as much. Heartland is quintessentially designed around the very concept and will be this instalment's bread and butter. Any such expansion would have watered down or made for narrative, retcon issues.
 
Shooter Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland has been cancelled, today Ubi confirms.
 
Now they're going to put those teams on X-Defiant and Rainbow 6 Siege.


X-Defiant wouldn't be able to hold a candle to Heartland. Heartland was going to draw off The Division and Ghost Recon player bases.

Dang.
 
