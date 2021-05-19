Valhoven
Standalone F2P title forthcoming; sounded early much a BR in nature but it's effectively a Dark Zone-dedicated game with cats going head-to-head + co-op with extraction, whatnot-neutralise objectives from contamination zones. The title is made up of two core modes: Expedition – vE co-op, and Storm – a 45-player DZ with corrosive gas-clouds, essentially.
The clunky-looking PvEvP formula is sometimes thrown around in this space and will probably be not unlike Crytek's Hunt: Showdown, IMO. I'm not getting any SP vibe in this one, to add; hope I'm wrong. Red Storm, which is the OG Clancy outfit, is involved.
Related, after a recent earnings call it was reported that investors are concerned over the direction Ubi is taking current titles but if I had to guess the allure, the monetisation and MTX playground that genre is, is why never-ever-greedy Ubi is putting eggs in the basket.
We don't know much right now but a Survival 2.0 from D1 will make for one of the two marquee modes in Heartland. Sounds cool, TBH. Division fiend and likeable rambler Epic Slay3r has an upload on thoughts, spoiler takeaways:
Launch is rumoured for summer 2021 and onward into 2022.
You can register to playtest now across platforms PS4/5, PC, Xbox One and Series X/S – here. Knowing Ubi, the QA phase of Heartland's development cycle will be short to get this out ASAP so sign up sharpish if interested.
However this plays out, it will probably be beautiful and feature tooth-pulling RNG, all of which preceded by a killer game trailer, Ubi's forte.
