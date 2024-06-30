  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The Disrespect Shown to Michelle Last Night Is Embarassing For Sherdog

its hardly surprising, given the slew of meatheads on this site who talk so much shit about women you gotta wonder if they just jerk each other off instead of sleeping with girls, but it still made me mad.

Yeah, Michelle isn't the most exciting female fighter and never was. She's certainly not the best either, but she's been doing MMA since 2007. She's a pioneer of the woman's game. She's like a female Don Severn, as much as you losers will hate to admit it. She helped inspire women everywhere to grow the women's side of sport to where it is today.

But this site has so little respect for women's mixed martial arts anyway its hardly a surprise. She deserved a send-off. She helped build the game.


To all those who booed it last night, that's a hell of a lot more than any of you braindead jackasses will ever accomplish
 
I honestly thought the send off was really nice. The fight was pretty sad though. She did absolutley nothing.

I dont disrespect fighters for the sake of it either, but Karate Hottie wasnt exactly a fighter that is beloved in here.

I still dont think she should have gotten booed, but I can understand why some people didnt care, and its not because she is a woman, so much as there are other more accomplished (female or otherwise) fighters that inspire more loyalty.
 
Send offs should happen more often. I wonder why Arlovski didn't get a send off on the same card?
 
Again, she's a pioneer. She's not as accomplished as someone like Weili, but she was there before her.
 
She won 1 of her last 8 fights, right? If she looked like Virna Jandiroba she would’ve been cut yeaaars ago.

That’s a hell of a MMA/UFC career, though. She’s also tough as nails as she demonstrated a dozen or so times in the octagon. I certainly wouldn’t have booed her if I was there.

Then again, I didn’t watch the fight and I don’t think I missed much. TS sounds pretty emotionally invested in this, white knighting on Sherdog.. in 2024…

