The Disrespect Shown to Michelle Last Night Is Embarassing For Sherdog

its hardly surprising, given the slew of meatheads on this site who talk so much shit about women you gotta wonder if they just jerk each other off instead of sleeping with girls, but it still made me mad.



Yeah, Michelle isn't the most exciting female fighter and never was. She's certainly not the best either, but she's been doing MMA since 2007. She's a pioneer of the woman's game. She's like a female Don Severn, as much as you losers will hate to admit it. She helped inspire women everywhere to grow the women's side of sport to where it is today.



But this site has so little respect for women's mixed martial arts anyway its hardly a surprise. She deserved a send-off. She helped build the game.





To all those who booed it last night, that's a hell of a lot more than any of you braindead jackasses will ever accomplish