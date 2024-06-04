Media The difference in grappling between Khabib and Islam.... Dustin hits a switch on Islam, but attempts and fails on Khabib right into getting mounted

Thats ok though. Nothing wrong with not being Khabib. Just makes you like everyone else.

Except Khabib.

Islam is a great fighter,but Khabib is like GSP,only comin around once every 400 million yrs
 
HHJ said:
This is problem though, Khabib is threat on ground. Islam is threat everywhere. Ask yourself brother, these two fight (god forbid) who win?
 
oldschoolmmafan said:
I dont know I dont really think about it because it will never happen.

All I will say is Khabib's mentality is much more savage. Islam sometimes gets discouraged and lost in there and lets his opponents back into the fight.


Khabib absolutley demoralizes people into wishing the fight was only 1 round instead of 5. Make em turtle up and start praying.

Khabib after the fight says "give me half hours rest I can fight again and beat anyone in div"


Islam dont got that kind of attitude.
 
I think the difference was the staph infection. Mofo had staph and Khabib was healthy. It must have been that, at least this is what we have been told here.
 
HHJ said:
I understand especially in western culture how Khabib could seem more intimidating perhaps, but this not equate to skill. Islam will prove overtime just how good he really is brother.
 
Khabib's the better grappler, but that kind of looked like the fence helped him out there. It was pushing Islam into the open so he had to let go with 1 arm to catch himself, and the fence was there so he didn't have anywhere to pushed Khabib and Khabib didn't even have to let go of the body lock.
 
oldschoolmmafan said:
Western culture??????? lmao

Is not Islam from the same culture as Khabib? they are not the same person though

Being Well rounded isnt everything,and if your mental game is an issue, it can leave you severely compromised.

Khabib does one thing so extremely well it winds up not mattering what other people can do...and his mental game isnt only on point, he has such a forceful dominating mentality that fits perfectly with his style that its his opponents will that crumbles when they realize the fucking savage they are in their with.
 
HHJ said:
Being Well rounded isnt everything,and if your mental game is an issue, it can leave you severely compromised.

People forget how much Khabib got hit though, when he was forced to stand he did not fair well, Johnson get best of Khabib on feet. At this level with Islam, I don't think anyone can handle his stand up or grappling at 155, maybe even 170 but time will tell.
 
Islam is more finesse because he doesn't have Khabibs explosiveness.. Khabib overpowers and outskills everyone.. khabib physically more explosive and gifted than Islam
 
HHJ said:
Western culture??????? lmao

Khabib is much more animated and authoritarian, his no nonsense approach. He "wrestle" bears. Islam much different and I could see how he not taken as serious, culture have nothing to do with it. Just personality brother.
 
oldschoolmmafan said:
Guy had great defense, didnt get hit much and didnt really look hurt when he did. He also got much better at standup after the Johnson fight. He learned to jab his way in, which paid off very well in the Barboza fight that followed.
 
oldschoolmmafan said:
You brought up culture,not me.
 
