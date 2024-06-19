  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The development of rhyming phrases to describe UFC styles e.g. 'ground and pound'

In the ufc/mma vocabulary there have developed a number of rhyming two word expressions to describe fight styles, for example:

  • Ground and pound
  • Wall and stall
  • Lay and pray
  • Slip and rip (haven't heard it much since they fired Mike Goldberg)

Key features are they are two words separated by "and", they rhyme, and they usually describe a method to win a fight where you do one thing, and then a second thing, to achieve your UFC goals.

You could call these expressions "idioms" or "irreversible binomials"

What are some other similar phrases in the UFC/MMA? Do other sports have any similar expressions?
 
Wolf tickets

1200px-Howlsnow.jpg
 
Sea level <NewGina> Great excuse for fighters with suspect cardio
 
In texas hold'em poker they say "burn and turn" which is somewhat similar, when you burn a card (put it in the discard pile) then deal the turn (fourth card) onto the board.
 
Stand and Bang
wu-tang.gif


don't be silly, jump the gilly
rapper-busta-rhymes-meme-lxbse0pvep2er21o.gif


head stuck? wrestlefuck!
GcVo.gif
 
