The development of rhyming phrases to describe UFC styles e.g. 'ground and pound'

In the ufc/mma vocabulary there have developed a number of rhyming two word expressions to describe fight styles, for example:
Key features are they are two words separated by "and", they rhyme, and they usually describe a method to win a fight where you do one thing, and then a second thing, to achieve your UFC goals.
You could call these expressions "idioms" or "irreversible binomials"
What are some other similar phrases in the UFC/MMA? Do other sports have any similar expressions?
- Ground and pound
- Wall and stall
- Lay and pray
- Slip and rip (haven't heard it much since they fired Mike Goldberg)
