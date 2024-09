Nothing weird about that take. BB was the first time I felt the studio got a Batman movie right. Seeing Bruce training with Ra's in the mountains, with Hans Zimmer score playing, for the first time back in 2005 was unreal. And that first scene we get of Batman at the docks; 19 year old me was like "yes, this is what I've been waiting for!"But TDK takes everything they established with Bruce's motivations and how his presence as Batman just might not be for the best in Gotham; and they just run with it. It truly is the Empire Strikes Back of comic book films.But yeah, BB and TDK compliment each other so well. You can't go wrong with either.