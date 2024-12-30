The curious case of Khalil Rountree

Grew up in a dysfuncional household, father got murdered, was a self proclaimed loner, ate fast food all day in his room and became very fat.Got in shape and took on MMA. Got to compete pro within months and knocked dudes out. Still with a soft spoken voice and humility. He got more known as a brutal savage but his soft voice never changed.Moved to Thailand to hone up on Muay Thai, married a model, got a lead a part in a movie and still fought his heart out in a championship fight. Khalil Rountree has lived an interesting life.