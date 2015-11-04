THE CROW Reboot (First Look at Bill Skarsgard as the New Crow, post #166)

Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: October 26, 2016
Michael Massee, Actor Who Shot Brandon Lee in THE CROW, Dies at 61
Michael Massee, the actor who unfortunately will forever be known as the man who accidentally shot and killed Brandon Lee on the set of the 1994 film The Crow, has died. He was 61.
Massee's death was first announced by actor Anthony Delon and confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by a representative of his agent at Greene & Associates in Los Angeles. He and Delon recently worked together on the French TV series Interventions. No details of his death were immediately available.
In just his second movie appearance, Massee was playing a character known as Funboy when he fired a revolver that had been improperly prepared by crewmembers at Brandon Lee, the son of famed martial arts star Bruce Lee. The round was live and struck Lee in the stomach, and he died after several hours of surgery on March 31, 1993. He was 28.
Massee was just following the script during filming at a studio in Wilmington, N.C. Shaken by the incident, he took a sabbatical from acting that lasted more than a year. “I don’t think you ever get over something like that,” he said.
Massee later played Ira Gaines, an American mercenary and former Navy SEAL, on the first season of the Fox drama 24 and portrayed Charles Hoyt, the scalpel-wielding killer known as the Surgeon, on the TNT crime drama Rizzoli & Isles.
He also appeared as Gustav Fiers, aka The Gentleman, in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel.
His film résumé also included the David Fincher films Seven (1995) and The Game (1997) as well as One Fine Day (1996), Amistad (1997), Lost Highway (1997), The Florentine (1999), Corky Romano (2001),Catwoman (2004) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Michael Massee, Actor Involved in Fatal Accident During Filming of 'The Crow,' Dies at 61
Update: August 10, 2016
Jason Momoa in Talks to Star in Relativity's THE CROW Reboot
Jason Momoa, the Game of Thrones alum who plays Aquaman in the upcoming DC comics films, is in talks to star in The Crow, Relativity’s reboot of the 1994 cult classic starring Brandon Lee, Mashable has exclusively learned.
Corin Hardy (The Hallow) is set to direct The Crow, which is based on the beloved graphic novel by James O’Barr. Alex Proyas directed the original, which tragically served as Lee’s final film following an accidental shooting on set.
Momoa posted a photo of himself with Hardy several days ago on Instagram with the hashtags #sealthedeal, #greatnewstocome and #dreamjob. The Crow is the only movie that Hardy is known to be currently casting.
Multiple people close to the project confirm to Mashable that Momoa is in talks to play the role, and has figured out a way to work it around his Aquaman duties.
The Crow traditionally follows Eric Draven, who returns from the dead to track down his killers and avenge his murdered fiancé with the help of a mystical bird.
'Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa in Talks to Play the Lead in Corin Hardy's 'The Crow' Reboot (Exclusive)
Update: March 16, 2016
THE CROW Loses Director Corin Hardy Amid Relativity Legal Woes
Relativity’s remake of The Crow cannot catch a freakin’ break. Director Corin Hardy has just been removed from the project, after initially signing on back in 2014. His name is just the latest on a growing list of stars and filmmakers who’ve parted ways with the project over the years. The news comes amid still more drama at Relativity, which filed for bankruptcy last year.
To back up a bit: Relativity hired Hardy to direct The Crow in 2014, and nearly lost him in September 2015 when the studio hit financial troubles. Fortunately, they managed to sign him to a holding deal in November, with plans to begin shooting in March.
However, post-bankruptcy, Relativity instilled Dana Brunetti as its new president of production, and a decision was made to let Brunetti start fresh with a reboot of The Crow, rather than have him take over the existing iteration of the project. Hence, Hardy was let go.
That move has now inspired the Edward R. Pressman Film Corporation, which produced the 1994 The Crow, to lodge papers intended to deny Relativity rights to any sequels, prequels, or remakes. Pressman struck a deal with Relativity all the way back in 2009 to give the studio an option to three The Crow films. The option was exercised in 2014, giving Relativity three years to begin principal photography.
The two sides agreed to have Hardy direct the film, and now Pressman is claiming that Relativity violated its contract by not consulting with Pressman before making that decision. If Pressman is successful, we won’t be getting a The Crow remake at all — or not from Relativity, at any rate.
‘The Crow’ Remake Loses Director Corin Hardy Amid More Legal Woes for Relativity
Update: November 3, 2015
THE CROW Moving Forward with Director Corin Hardy in March
The Crow director Corin Hardy has signed a holding deal with Relativity, which will make the comic book movie its first post-bankruptcy production in March, an individual with knowledge of the situation has told TheWrap.
Theres no star currently attached to play Eric Draven, who returns from the dead to track down his killers with the help of a mystical crow, but locking in Hardy is a good sign for the project and its progress to the big screen. The directors involvement had been up in the air as recently as late September when The Crow producer Edward R. Pressman filed an objection to the projects inclusion among Relativitys list of assets as it lined up potential buyers.
According to Pressmans filing, Relativity has invested in excess of $7 million in The Crow remake, including $2.5 million to exercise the options to acquire and maintain the propertys sequel, prequel and remake rights, which revert back to Pressman if principal photography does not start within three years from when the deal was signed. With production slated to start in the first quarter of 2016, Relativity is in no longer in danger of losing the rights.
Relativity remains in the midst of ongoing efforts to reorganize in the wake of declaring bankruptcy, and The Crow is the companys top production priority.
Hardy was recently nominated for a British Independent Film Award for Best Debut Director for his creature feature The Hallow, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The genre movie will be released later this week in select theaters and on VOD.
The Crow to Fly Again in March as Director Corin Hardy Signs Holding Deal (Exclusive)
