THE CROW Reboot (First Look at Bill Skarsgard as the New Crow, post #166)

Jing said: Should've left this shit alone since Brandon died. Click to expand...

Agreed.After suffering through City of Angels and the other terrible sequels, I'll pass. O'Barr has even stated that he doesn't think it matters what they do, as they could have a one hundred million dollar budget and not surpass what Brandon and Proyas did. The fact that Brandon died playing a man who died--and came back, was something that greatly added to the film's tone of tragedy, something that cannot be re-captured.But hey, it's hollywood. Can't rain all the time.