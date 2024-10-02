The Cost of a Babysitter is Around $24 an Hour...

What do you pay? My brother has honestly hit the lottery now that mom is retired, and he lives next door to her. He just drops them off whenever he needs to and she picks them up whenever.
 
When my kids were little I bought the house across the street from my parents for this very reason.

I didn't like the house, nor the neighborhood, but child care was so expensive that we had to figure something out.
 
Of course they're expensive. They provide a valuable service.

Babysitters07poster.jpg
 
Pretty good deal if you also fuck the babysitter
 
On the res the tribe raises the children, sometimes you don’t see your kid for days… and you never worry about them, because you know everyone is watching them.
 
On the res the tribe raises the children, sometimes you don't see your kid for days… and you never worry about them, because you know everyone is watching them.
Very true, the daycare on our rez costs thousands and the waitlist is insanely long.
 
When my kids were little I bought the house across the street from my parents for this very reason.

I didn't like the house, nor the neighborhood, but child care was so expensive that we had to figure something out.
Right on. I would've bought little clothesline things for them to run back and forth on though.
 
for service that is very short in time, this is the correct price to charge, but if you need day care like services on a more frequent basis, there can be far less expensive options
 
These women who charge these rates for jobs like this overcharge the fuck out of people. They want like 50 an hour to clean a house too. Dudes who work manual labor jobs don't even make that much an hour
 
These women who charge these rates for jobs like this overcharge the fuck out of people. They want like 50 an hour to clean a house too. Dudes who work manual labor jobs don't even make that much an hour
that's because they have to drive to location, and may end up doing only one or two hours, then drive off..... it's not a whole lot of money if you're tied off a certain time slot due to some oddball job.
 
These women who charge these rates for jobs like this overcharge the fuck out of people. They want like 50 an hour to clean a house too. Dudes who work manual labor jobs don't even make that much an hour
It's because peoples expectations are sky high. They want someone to take care of their kids during the work day, so 14-year old babysitters are in school. So you have to hire an adult.

And you want that adult to be first aid trained and CPR certified, so that increases the cost. You want them to have a background check, and to have a baby proof area, you want then to change diapers, and only feed your kids organic food, and worst of all, you want to sue them if they fuck up, so they have to pay for insurance.
 
that's because they have to drive to location, and may end up doing only one or two hours, then drive off..... it's not a whole lot of money if you're tied off a certain time slot due to some oddball job.
Same thing if you hire just a general handyman and they don't charge that much per hour. No it's not a lot of money but jobs that are not difficult and are unskilled typically don't make a lot
 
We use to have a really good one that only charged us $11/hour for 2 kids, but that was before COVID times. That was considered super cheap even back then. People are lucky to have family nearby that are willing to help out. Hiring a babysitter to take my wife on a date for a couple of hours probably cost as much as our date itself. I have a coworker that I'm pretty good friends with. We may try taking turns watching the kids. Basically making it a play date / date night, but they have grandparents that live down the street so I don't think they are too motivated...
 
