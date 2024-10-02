The Cost of a Babysitter is Around $24 an Hour...

GolovKing said: These women who charge these rates for jobs like this overcharge the fuck out of people. They want like 50 an hour to clean a house too. Dudes who work manual labor jobs don't even make that much an hour Click to expand...

It's because peoples expectations are sky high. They want someone to take care of their kids during the work day, so 14-year old babysitters are in school. So you have to hire an adult.And you want that adult to be first aid trained and CPR certified, so that increases the cost. You want them to have a background check, and to have a baby proof area, you want then to change diapers, and only feed your kids organic food, and worst of all, you want to sue them if they fuck up, so they have to pay for insurance.