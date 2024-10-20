​

TL/DR:1. Cops doing the civil asset forfeiture thing where they just pull someone over to take their money.2. Marine gets his life savings taken.3. He goes through the normal procedure to get his money back, but the Feds completely miss the deadline to return the money and ignore him.4. He gets help from non profit and sues, prompting the DEA to agree to return his money plus interest.5. He still sues - asking the court to declare that state law does not allow for federal adoption and equitable sharing and to award him both compensatory damages and lawyers’ fees. The motion to dismiss has been turned down by a judge.6. The average currency forfeiture is just $1,276 and hiring an attorney costs at least double that, which is why most people don’t get their property returned.7. If the feds end up keeping the money, they kick back up to 80% to the law enforcement agency that originated the seizure—a process known as “equitable sharing.”8 . Even if you successfully reclaim your seized property, you are often required to pay a fee, often covering legal costs associated with the process of fighting to get your money back, even if you were not ultimately charged with a crime.This is legalized robbery.