Law The Cops Seized His $86,900 Life Savings For No Reason. They Picked The Wrong Marine

Hog-train

Hog-train

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
12,094
Reaction score
11,838

TL/DR:

1. Cops doing the civil asset forfeiture thing where they just pull someone over to take their money.
2. Marine gets his life savings taken.
3. He goes through the normal procedure to get his money back, but the Feds completely miss the deadline to return the money and ignore him.
4. He gets help from non profit and sues, prompting the DEA to agree to return his money plus interest.
5. He still sues - asking the court to declare that state law does not allow for federal adoption and equitable sharing and to award him both compensatory damages and lawyers’ fees. The motion to dismiss has been turned down by a judge.
6. The average currency forfeiture is just $1,276 and hiring an attorney costs at least double that, which is why most people don’t get their property returned.
7. If the feds end up keeping the money, they kick back up to 80% to the law enforcement agency that originated the seizure—a process known as “equitable sharing.”
8 . Even if you successfully reclaim your seized property, you are often required to pay a fee, often covering legal costs associated with the process of fighting to get your money back, even if you were not ultimately charged with a crime.

This is legalized robbery.


 
I've encountered similar in developing nations where the police departments are underfunded and officers underpaid, with the expectation that they fund themselves through corruption and dubious confiscations.
Of course the amounts are much smaller in those cases, on account of the level of poverty.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,069
Messages
56,368,275
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top