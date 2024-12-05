The connection between Jon's GOAT status and him having the longest reach in UFC history and among the most failed steroid tests

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
618
Reaction score
1,633
You can't hold it against Jon that he has the longest reach in UFC history, but when he uses that reach to poke eyes in almost every fight, and the fact that he has among the most failed steroid tests in UFC history, it really throws this new "Jon Jones is the GOAT of all combat sports history" advertising campaign that Dana is doing for Jon into question. The same Dana who never lavashed this praise on Jones until recently, even suggesting he lost the Reyes fight and that he was scared of Francis at a point. Why the sudden change in heart?

Now, I would agree that he has the best resume in the sport by a long shot despite eeking out numerous decisions that could have went either way. If any of those had turned into losses his legacy would be viewed entirely different today.

So are you sold on the Jones being the GOAT narrative even despite the asterisks? and isn't the sport a little young for everybody to be proclaiming a GOAT every other day?

Just my two cents.
 
Jon's entire career will forever have an asterisk next to it.
 
Not being able to hide his PED usage like the other fighters is Jon's biggest weakness
 
MarioLemieux said:
You can't hold it against Jon that he has the longest reach in UFC history, but when he uses that reach to poke eyes in almost every fight, and the fact that he has among the most failed steroid tests in UFC history, it really throws this new "Jon Jones is the GOAT of all combat sports history" advertising campaign that Dana is doing for Jon into question. The same Dana who never lavashed this praise on Jones until recently, even suggesting he lost the Reyes fight and that he was scared of Francis at a point. Why the sudden change in heart?

Now, I would agree that he has the best resume in the sport by a long shot despite eeking out numerous decisions that could have went either way. If any of those had turned into losses his legacy would be viewed entirely different today.

So are you sold on the Jones being the GOAT narrative even despite the asterisks? and isn't the sport a little young for everybody to be proclaiming a GOAT every other day?

Just my two cents.
Click to expand...
Totally valid take and I think most people would agree with you. He's a talented fighter no doubt. But it can't be denied that he piled advantages (PEDs) upon advantages (reach), factoring into his success. I'm not sure why so many people have trouble acknowledging this. I'd also argue that in addition to this, his accumulating success also granted him favour which factored into fight outcomes. Favourable ref calls, favourable judge scoring, bias commentating, freedom to handpick opponents while refusing others.
 
Last edited:
VinceArch said:
Jon's entire career will forever have an asterisk next to it.
Click to expand...

His whole life has an Asterix next to it.

I never think of him when considering GOAt at all, unless goat filthy cheater and most dishonourable person, really
 
That’s why Struve is next eh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,798
Messages
56,606,369
Members
175,306
Latest member
JCKMMA - Andrew

Share this page

Back
Top