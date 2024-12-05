The connection between Jon's GOAT status and him having the longest reach in UFC history and among the most failed steroid tests

You can't hold it against Jon that he has the longest reach in UFC history, but when he uses that reach to poke eyes in almost every fight, and the fact that he has among the most failed steroid tests in UFC history, it really throws this new "Jon Jones is the GOAT of all combat sports history" advertising campaign that Dana is doing for Jon into question. The same Dana who never lavashed this praise on Jones until recently, even suggesting he lost the Reyes fight and that he was scared of Francis at a point. Why the sudden change in heart?



Now, I would agree that he has the best resume in the sport by a long shot despite eeking out numerous decisions that could have went either way. If any of those had turned into losses his legacy would be viewed entirely different today.



So are you sold on the Jones being the GOAT narrative even despite the asterisks? and isn't the sport a little young for everybody to be proclaiming a GOAT every other day?



Just my two cents.