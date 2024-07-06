  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The Chris would demolish the modern MW division

prime_lobov

Jul 5, 2024
2
2
People forget how good prime Weidman was. The version of The Chris that existed before Herb Dean allowed him to suffer massive brain damage vs Rockhold, and before Yoel kneed him into orbit, was better than any of these recent champs.

Diamond Dallas Du Pricus - one-dimensional brawler with gas tank issues. Prime Chris would outwrestle him then TKO or sub DDP easily.

Sean Strickland - zero power or finishing ability. His fighting stance looks like he was taught by tippie-toes BJ Penn. Any wrestler could take him down at will with this upright fighting style.

Poatan - his one glaring weakness is wrestling, but he’s been sheltered from wrestlers by the matchmakers. The Chris by far superior wrestling then TKO or sub.

Adesanya - Again, zero wrestling or TDD. This would be like Chris vs Anderson but even easier.
 
134_Chris_Weidman_vs_Kelvin_Gastelum.0.jpg
 
Hell no and he wasn’t that good just fought mostly pass there prime fighters and a no trt vítor! Luke smashed Chris in his prime. I’ll take pillow fist Strickland to beat him.
 
BROWNPRIDE said:
Hell no and he wasn’t that good just fought mostly pass there prime fighters and a no trt vítor! Luke smashed Chris in his prime. I’ll take pillow fist Strickland to beat him.
he beat semi prime machida
prime weidman was tank
 
My boy Chris ‘’my boy’ Weidman will always be my boy but despite him being my boy, my boy would get wrecked at 185 today but he’s still my boy.
 
wildchild88 said:
Prime Adesanya and Whittaker beat Chris imo.

The rest, Chris definitely has a good chance to beat.

Poatan would be a lot bigger, but Chris's wrestling and jiujitsu in his prime were top notch.
Whittaker all day baby.
 
My boy still can do it. He will be back to reclaim his belt.
 
What? No. Those guys aren’t 45 years old.
 
I agree peak Weidman beats guys like Izzy and Poatan. Bad match up for them. He was durable and could control the fight and I don't think they could match his grappling intensity.
 
BROWNPRIDE said:
Hell no and he wasn’t that good just fought mostly pass there prime fighters and a no trt vítor! Luke smashed Chris in his prime. I’ll take pillow fist Strickland to beat him.
I mean he beat the goat twice and fought Machida when he was still good. I’ll concede that he did duck Vitor until enough time had passed since USADA that Vitor was no longer a total monster. Either way, he’s a stylistic nightmare for the pure strikers that have recently been at the top of MW.
 
Peak Weidman was a fucking beast.
 
BROWNPRIDE said:
Hell no and he wasn’t that good just fought mostly pass there prime fighters and a no trt vítor! Luke smashed Chris in his prime. I’ll take pillow fist Strickland to beat him.
So those guys weren't in their prime but the guy with like 30 surgeries was in his prime.

Sounds legit....
 
Chris would throw a spinning back kick and lose to the entire top 10.
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
it was beautiful when his father stuck by him after he lost his belt.

Unfortunately after the 5th KO loss he had to tell him that he could no longer be his boy.
Always our boy


Always always
 
Teh Chris will always be my boy for both Silva 1 and Silva 2.
 
