The Chris would demolish the modern MW division

People forget how good prime Weidman was. The version of The Chris that existed before Herb Dean allowed him to suffer massive brain damage vs Rockhold, and before Yoel kneed him into orbit, was better than any of these recent champs.



Diamond Dallas Du Pricus - one-dimensional brawler with gas tank issues. Prime Chris would outwrestle him then TKO or sub DDP easily.



Sean Strickland - zero power or finishing ability. His fighting stance looks like he was taught by tippie-toes BJ Penn. Any wrestler could take him down at will with this upright fighting style.



Poatan - his one glaring weakness is wrestling, but he’s been sheltered from wrestlers by the matchmakers. The Chris by far superior wrestling then TKO or sub.



Adesanya - Again, zero wrestling or TDD. This would be like Chris vs Anderson but even easier.