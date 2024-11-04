As a former half-assed competitive shooter, I've watched a fair amount of LEO / Tactical/ Military type vids, (during swaths of boredom)Odd to me the level of widespread cheering for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu amongst the Youtube Special Forces/Shooting/LEO communities these days.I hear these fuckers go on and on about how you need to do Jiu Jitsu because Blah Blah etc... Right? And as always 100% of the time you'll hear them mention how their c2 Something Vertebrae is fucked now and they're taking a few months off, or their shoulder, or knee or something... They're always fucked up, but YES, you should do Jiu Jitsu......Myself I think, what a load a crap. I suspect there's a monetary reason for so many promoting this shit constantly. Or they wanna be nut' hugg'n fanboys of something they think is cool. In order for proper youtube cred you gotta be a trifecta of SF / LEO / UFC combined!A comment was posted on one of the SF, (Special Forces) type guys vids once. Paraphrasing:"WTF do we need to learn a Jiu Jitsu guard for in SF? Of all the doorways I cleared I never once pulled gaurd. I shot and grennaded some fuckers, but never felt the need for Jiu Jistu."I've had people tell me over the years I need to do something like Jiu Jitsu.Fucksake, at 55.... My leg is shot, my hip is screwed in, look at this shit:I got tennis/shooter's elbow. My neck is already stiff from being stuck in an office chair too long. Why would I want to roll around on the ground with a bunch of guys and make things worse?A fucking 12 year old could take me down at this point. If that happens I'm done anyways, or resort to a three stooges eye-poke or something.Its either going to come to bullets, or as a civilian, I'll just avoid fights.Police? Different story perhaps, but its actually not difficult as a civilian to stay out've fight if one chooses. I find.I think if anything nowadays, besides shooting, Maybe boxing. and only for the fun. Likely anything past 10 secs of punching and I'm done anyhow realistically.What do the fucking expert's here think?Discuss: