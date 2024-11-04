Social The Case or lack there of for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

As a former half-assed competitive shooter, I've watched a fair amount of LEO / Tactical/ Military type vids, (during swaths of boredom)

Odd to me the level of widespread cheering for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu amongst the Youtube Special Forces/Shooting/LEO communities these days.

I hear these fuckers go on and on about how you need to do Jiu Jitsu because Blah Blah etc... Right? And as always 100% of the time you'll hear them mention how their c2 Something Vertebrae is fucked now and they're taking a few months off, or their shoulder, or knee or something... They're always fucked up, but YES, you should do Jiu Jitsu......

Myself I think, what a load a crap. I suspect there's a monetary reason for so many promoting this shit constantly. Or they wanna be nut' hugg'n fanboys of something they think is cool. In order for proper youtube cred you gotta be a trifecta of SF / LEO / UFC combined!

A comment was posted on one of the SF, (Special Forces) type guys vids once. Paraphrasing:

"WTF do we need to learn a Jiu Jitsu guard for in SF? Of all the doorways I cleared I never once pulled gaurd. I shot and grennaded some fuckers, but never felt the need for Jiu Jistu."



I've had people tell me over the years I need to do something like Jiu Jitsu.

Fucksake, at 55.... My leg is shot, my hip is screwed in, look at this shit:
20180601_103124.jpg20231128_144652.jpg







I got tennis/shooter's elbow. My neck is already stiff from being stuck in an office chair too long. Why would I want to roll around on the ground with a bunch of guys and make things worse?

A fucking 12 year old could take me down at this point. If that happens I'm done anyways, or resort to a three stooges eye-poke or something.

Its either going to come to bullets, or as a civilian, I'll just avoid fights.

Police? Different story perhaps, but its actually not difficult as a civilian to stay out've fight if one chooses. I find.

I think if anything nowadays, besides shooting, Maybe boxing. and only for the fun. Likely anything past 10 secs of punching and I'm done anyhow realistically.

What do the fucking expert's here think?

Discuss:
 
At your age just do an activity that you enjoy, keeps you fit and doesn't hurt your body. I'm getting older now and I've got aches in places I don't even know I have.

Chesten_Hesten said:
Fucksake, at 55.... My leg is shot, my hip is screwed in, look at this shit:
20180601_103124.jpg
Very nice of you to show us half of your nuts in xray
Get To Da Choppa said:
At your age just do an activity that you enjoy, keeps you fit and doesn't hurt your body. I'm getting older now and I've got aches in places I don't even know I have.


Very nice of you to show us half of your nuts in xray
I think that's the sacrum
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
At your age just do an activity that you enjoy, keeps you fit and doesn't hurt your body. I'm getting older now and I've got aches in places I don't even know I have.


Very nice of you to show us half of your nuts in xray
That's ass bone son, and stop looking at it, I knew Jiu Jitsu was suspect!
 
Sounds like you feel pretty strongly about not doing it,. You'd have to be very careful like with any new activity at your age and with those injuries if you were to try.

I like it, it's been great for me, maybe it's not for you, nothing to be too concerned about.
 
Way back in the early 90s part of the marketing of BJJ was that is was very easy on the body like a 130 pound old man could do it since it relied on leverage and techniche, Its great for what it is, but yeah most likely you will get a injury or two like with most competitive sports.
 
I agree that it can be hard on your body. The main issue is people bring an ego into it. So instead of just accepting that this dude is going to smash you or take you down they try their hardest to not let it happens and that leads to injuries.

I just do it for fun and I don't give a shit how good I am. I have my A game and I stick to it 100%. I don't care about learning new things or trying to the best guy on the mats. My game is fun, I enjoy it, and I'm not interested in anything else. Sometimes I see new stuff that seems fun and I'll try it out and maybe incorporate it but I don't force anything.

No idea why these special forces guys are pushing it so much though.
 
armbarforhire said:
Way back in the early 90s part of the marketing of BJJ was that is was very easy on the body like a 130 pound old man could do it since it relied on leverage and techniche, Its great for what it is, but yeah most likely you will get a injury or two like with most competitive sports.
I almost ran past my artifical knee when stop/twisting for a tennis drop shot some dickhead tried to put on me the other night.
 
Re-Tried BJJ last summer for fun
Left practice with bruises or hurt myself every god damn time.
gave up after 2 months-ish and returned to the boxing gym.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Re-Tried BJJ last summer for fun
Left practice with bruised or hurt myself every god damn time.
gave up after 2 months-ish and returned to the boxing gym.
My sister had a similar experience and ended up quitting because of it. It was like that for me the first time I trained but weirdly enough when I went back 5 years later it was much easier on my body. Now my body never really hurts unless I'm overtraining which happens fairly often cause I don't know how to chill.
 
Not everyone gets serious injuries to stop martial arts altogether, not everyone ages the same . I’ve only torn a pec once grappling and that’s because I shou Have been anywhere near fitness equipment let alone a challenge grappling match .

Military guys need Jiu jitsu knowledge as much as basic boxing just to have concepts of actual fighting and those two are the easiest to apply in a real fight , you also have to counter someone using JIU Jitsu so your going to want to understand what’s going on even if you don’t use it yourself to counter someone who is trying chokes arm locks etc .
 
I would argue that learning to roll is better than the lawyer-friendly, PPCT bullshit that most LEs get a crash course in.

I think much of the sentiment comes from LEs who have had to subdue someone, quickly realizing in the field that wiping someone's nose (infraorbital) or poking someone behind the ear (mandibular) doesn't always make them easier to cuff.
 
The quote you used is true , most SF guys will use weapons and are mostly trained for stealth missions. We have a SF guy that comes here we go on drilled missions we make our selves we have about 60 acres he was a former bank robber who was able to get in and out of other facilities without detection until he got caught and did about 15 years that’s where he met a family member of mine so coincidentally he lives 35 minutes away when he got out a few years ago from our house .

Anyway SF guys should learn whatever they can they aren’t invincible in a fight I’d absolutely destroy him if it really came down to it and for example Rick Rude knocked out Jesse Ventura a former navy seal was knocked out by boxer Rick Rude of WWE you want to shut down someone’s strength if the situation goes there . No one’s invincible just because they hold a ranking of any name or color belt .
 
