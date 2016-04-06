Television THE BOYS (Season 4 Teaser Trailer, post #3575)

THE BOYS Coming to Cinemax With Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke

t3alTP8.jpg


After bringing Garth Ennis’ Preacher to the screen with the upcoming AMC series, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Neal Moritz are tackling another dark and violent comic book by Ennis on cable television. Cinemax has put in development The Boys, from the Preacher team of Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey, Moritz’s Original Film and Sony TV.

Developed by Rogen, Goldberg and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, and to be written by Kripke based on the graphic novel written by Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, the series is set in a time where most of the superheroes are corrupted by their celebrity status and often engage in reckless behavior, compromising the safety of the world. It centers on a CIA squad, known informally as “the boys,” whose job is to keep watch on the proliferation of superheroes and, if necessary, eliminate some of them. Rogen and Goldberg, who helmed the Preacher pilot, are set to direct.

Like with Preacher, which had gone though numerous TV and feature incarnations over 16 years until it was finally made by AMC, The Boys also has had a long development history. Over the past eight years, it had been in the works as a movie at Columbia Pictures and Paramount. The Boys ran for 72 issues from 2008-2012, published initially by Wildstorm (#1-6) and then by Dynamite Entertainment.

‘The Boys’ Drama Based On Comic Book Set At Cinemax With Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Original Film & Sony
 
All female cast or it's sexist
 
Fucking hell. Mark Millar's so lucky to have gotten Matthew Vaughn in his corner. Hell even Warren Ellis has the RED movies. Garth Ennis (whom I consider the champ of that particular pantheon) has to subsist on Seth Rogen.

Poor Grant Morrison -- he just gets fucked over.
 
tumblr_naih1utKXR1th7ih4o1_500_zpshmqwsb1r.gif


I fucking love The Boys.

Fuck your superheroes!
 
Three Gun Fish said:
Fucking hell. Mark Millar's so lucky to have gotten Matthew Vaughn in his corner. Hell even Warren Ellis has the RED movies. Garth Ennis (whom I consider the champ of that particular pantheon) has to subsist on Seth Rogen.
Lol. Who knows, Rogen & Goldberg might do Preacher and The Boys justice. I believe so anyway.

Three Gun Fish said:
Poor Grant Morrison -- he just gets fucked over.
Grant Morrison has, uh,... Oh, I know. He has My Chemical Romance and Midnitemen.
 
Not sure how i feel about this. Are they going to make it more serious than the books? I enjoyed The Boys for awhile, but then it just got too carried away with goofiness and i kind of lost interest in it. It's a good idea, and could make a great TV series, but sometimes Ennis seemed like he just wanted to make it more outrageous to the point of being kind of stupid and going too over the top. If they make it too much like in the book, it would detract from the series. I guess we'll see.
 
I don't think you can make The Boys yet, networks are still too conservative.

Unless they make a PG13 version of The Boys in which case is there really any point?
 
RoryFan said:
I don't think you can make The Boys yet, networks are still too conservative.

Unless they make a PG13 version of The Boys in which case is there really any point?
It's on Cinemax, not fucking NBC.
 
Well Cinemax is probably the only channel that could film Herogasm. Or HBO I guess.

I wanted to like the Boys more. It started with a lot of promise but kind of went off the rails. I feel like after Preacher it was like they gave Ennis so much rope he hung himself.

Simon Pegg for Hughie or we riot?
 
Ippy said:
As far as I'm concerned, Pegg is the only man to play Wee Hughie. I mean, the fucking character was based on him.

I can't even imagine anyone else playing as him.
The problem is, would Pegg be willing to commit to a long running TV show that might interfere with potential movie roles?
 
Three Gun Fish said:
Fucking hell. Mark Millar's so lucky to have gotten Matthew Vaughn in his corner. Hell even Warren Ellis has the RED movies. Garth Ennis (whom I consider the champ of that particular pantheon) has to subsist on Seth Rogen.

Poor Grant Morrison -- he just gets fucked over.
Garth Ennis' run on Punisher MAX is the definitive Punisher. But Warren Ellis has a claim to that belt with Transmetropolitan. One of the GOAT publications IMO. Brian Azzarello needs to get some of his shit made for TV or film.
 
Kneepocalypse said:
Garth Ennis' run on Punisher MAX is the definitive Punisher. But Warren Ellis has a claim to that belt with Transmetropolitan. One of the GOAT publications IMO. Brian Azzarello needs to get some of his shit made for TV or film.
Transmet is my favorite comic of all time.

Also, after seeing Patrick Stewart in his own comedy, I'm convinced that he would be perfect for Spider Jerusalem. Dare I say it? He was wasted all of those years on Star Trek.
 
This will be very good cinemax is making great fun shows.
 
RoryFan said:
I don't think you can make The Boys yet, networks are still too conservative.

Unless they make a PG13 version of The Boys in which case is there really any point?
Cinemax is rated X ,last week on banshee the crushed a guys head with a vice slowly then took the top of his skull off with a bat and had the vivisected body on a naked woman shown repeatedly.
 
Ippy said:
Transmet is my favorite comic of all time.

Also, after seeing Patrick Stewart in his own comedy, I'm convinced that he would be perfect for Spider Jerusalem. Dare I say it? He was wasted all of those years on Star Trek.
I would say Patrick Stewart is a bit... femme? for the role. Or perhaps a bit too polished. I kind of imagine a younger and less Italian Joe Pantoliano as Spider.
 
Kneepocalypse said:
I would say Patrick Stewart is a bit... femme? for the role. Or perhaps a bit too polished. I kind of imagine a younger and less Italian Joe Pantoliano as Spider.
Have you seen Blunt Talk? He was basically a British Spider Jerusalem.

I agree about a less Italian Pantoliano, though. He'd be good.
 
Jesus X said:
Cinemax is rated X ,last week on banshee the crushed a guys head with a vice slowly then took the top of his skull off with a bat and had the vivisected body on a naked woman shown repeatedly.
Is the show any good? I've not heard of that network.
 
