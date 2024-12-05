I keep hearing all these migrants contributing to the border crisis now are here illegally. That they broke the law when they came in. That's not the case.



They are mostly here legally under our broken asylum system. Right now, all a person has to do is go to designated locations where they come and claim asylum.



Then they get released into the country with a date to come for a hearing at immigration court. It's called catch and release. The problem is the backlog of cases is so long, it will take years for a single new case to be heard and adjudicated. And some just end up never coming in for their hearing and just stay in the country. No one really goes after them.



So all these migrants are LEGAL due to a BROKEN ASYLUM SYSTEM.