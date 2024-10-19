Media The biggest win from an Irish fighter not named Conor just happened yet UFC didn't sign him so they could sign more low level cans

No Irish fighter besides Conor has a win better than AJ McKee. Hughes is a beast yet UFC didn't sign him and continues to sign low level cans. Robelis Despaigne LMAO.

He just called out Usman for Dagestan VS Ireland 2.0.
 
He didn't look that good. He looked stiff. McKee was off, and gassed early.

Hughes reminded me of Caolan Loughran, an Irish fighter the UFC signed a couple years ago, and has been a bust so far. Stiff, muscular, with a flattop for a haircut. I probably should give him more credit for beating McKee - he had a couple of slick knee strikes and punches - but McKee just looked off.
 
There's definitely a pattern of them not signing champions from other orgs in favor of homegrown talent that they can sign to long contracts while they're cheap.

The UFC is so big that they definitely still have most of the best fighters, but these are not great practices if the goal is to be the place where the best fight the best all the time.

Then again, if they sign these more expensive fighters, how will Dana get snow to his driveway?
 
I've never been sold on McKee as an elite fighter, but even if we call him a fringe top 20 guy, Hughes looked pretty incredible in comparison.
 
This fight ruined my parlay.
but props to Hughes. Impressive win.
 
Matt Hughes era has just stated he looks really good
 
The best Irish prospect since Conor and I don't think it's close for a second place.

Very impressive performance.
 
He looked great, McKee has great grappling and he gassed cause Hughes stuffed all his takedowns.
 
McKee is extremely legit so this is a good win
 
