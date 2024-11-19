  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The Big Short (2015)

Wilmer Digreux

Have you seen The Big Short? No offense Mayberry I'm not talking about your height. I'm talking about a documentary / movie about the 2008 housing market collapse. I finally got around to seeing it and it's deserving of the hype. I dig the documentary, biographical nature of it mixed with real actors doing their thing. This style of film should replace superhero garbage going forward. It's really educational and entertaining and they put Margot Robbie in a bathtub for no discernable reason. It's prettay good. 👍 👍



 
Cole train said:
Great movie

Liked that gosling played an asshole character for once instead of "misfit in society" character, shows range
Lol yeah his little asides were great. I lost when he was bitching about Steve Carrell's character at the convention 😆
 
I hated it, that cut and chop fake documentary bullshit style aint for ole Pete, no sirree, Bob
 
I liked it.

The netflix movie about the game stop stock that came out last year was similar and pretty good too.
 
These types of movies aren't usually my thing, but I absolutely loved this one.
 
