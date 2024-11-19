The Big Short (2015)

Have you seen The Big Short? No offense Mayberry I'm not talking about your height. I'm talking about a documentary / movie about the 2008 housing market collapse. I finally got around to seeing it and it's deserving of the hype. I dig the documentary, biographical nature of it mixed with real actors doing their thing. This style of film should replace superhero garbage going forward. It's really educational and entertaining and they put Margot Robbie in a bathtub for no discernable reason. It's prettay good.