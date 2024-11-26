Media The big announcement that Tom Aspinall announced to be announced today is that there's going to be a live announcement in December

Ah, that's not so bad. I imagined you meant the December announcement would be something online, and I've seen announcements teasing announcements to announce things before

I mean, this is an actual show with tickets. Ya do kinda have to announce ahead of time that that kind of thing will happen, or people won't be there. And it's not even like the show is just to announce something. Matter of fact, it hardly looks like "What's next" is an announcement at all about next year, but expectations
 
And there he will announce that the announcement will happen early 2025
 
So what? The count down to an announcement of the count down to another announcement?


It actually would have been bigger if he just switched to Geico.
 
Rumor is it's announcements all the way down

Lol I fucking hope Jon Jones never fight him now. Thanks for letting me down Tom.
 
I mean what did you expect?
There is no way in hell UFC would allow him to break the news of a big fight.

So we already "knew" it would not really be something interesting.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Since when do you HAVE to announce an announcement of an announcement - which will likely be nothing anyway - in a shameless attempt to string people along for money? Of course he can do it, just like fighters can suck their followers into crytpo scams if they want. But they don't have to.

He can do what he likes. But you are also under no obligation to gargle his balls over a particularly annoying method of self-promotion.
 
