THE BEST UK MMA GYMS IN 2024

David Street

David Street

Use skills
@Brown
Joined
May 30, 2016
Messages
3,208
Reaction score
2,362
mmauk.net

THE BEST UK MMA GYMS IN 2024 | MMA UK

Team Renegade (Birmingham) Team Renegade has quickly become a top MMA gym, especially with Leon Edwards, the UFC Welterweight Champion, training here. The gym focuses on MMA, boxing, and BJJ, making it a complete training centre for fighters. Renegade’s coaches have helped fighters develop...
mmauk.net mmauk.net

Team Renegade (Birmingham)

Team Renegade has quickly become a top MMA gym, especially with Leon Edwards, the UFC Welterweight Champion, training here. The gym focuses on MMA, boxing, and BJJ, making it a complete training centre for fighters. Renegade’s coaches have helped fighters develop world-class striking and grappling, making it a top destination for serious athletes.

  • Notable Fighters: Leon Edwards (UFC Welterweight Champion), Tom Breese
  • Specialties: MMA, Boxing, Wrestling, BJJ

Team Kaobon (Liverpool)

  • Known for its striking expertise, Team Kaobon has produced UFC stars like Darren Till and Tom Aspinall. The gym emphasizes Muay Thai and wrestling, helping fighters develop a strong base in both stand-up and grappling techniques. Team Kaobon is one of the most respected MMA gyms in the UK for fighters looking to enhance their mixed martial arts game.
  • Notable Fighters: Darren Till, Tom Aspinall
  • Specialties: Striking (Muay Thai), Wrestling, BJJ
SBG Manchester (Straight Blast Gym Manchester)

Part of the globally recognized Straight Blast Gym (SBG) network, SBG Manchester is famous for training well-rounded MMA fighters. The gym offers excellent coaching in BJJ, striking, and overall MMA, making it a top choice for fighters wanting to improve all aspects of their game. Notable fighters like Saul Rogers have trained here, cementing SBG Manchester’s reputation.

  • Notable Fighters: Saul Rogers, Martin Stapleton,
  • Specialties: BJJ, MMA, Striking

London Shootfighters (London)

  • London Shootfighters is one of the top MMA gyms in the UK. Known for producing elite fighters like Michael “Venom” Page and John Hathaway, this gym specializes in MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), and wrestling. With a well-rounded approach to training, London Shootfighters is a go-to spot for fighters looking to improve both their striking and grappling skills.
  • Notable Fighters: Michael “Venom” Page, John Hathaway, Karlos Vemola
  • Specialties: MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Wrestling, Striking

GB Top Team (London)

  • Founded by UFC veteran Brad Pickett, GB Top Team is one of the fastest-growing MMA gyms in the UK. It’s home to fighters like Nathaniel Wood, and the gym focuses on MMA, BJJ, and striking. With its rapid rise and strong coaching staff, GB Top Team has become a key player in the UK MMA scene.
  • Notable Fighters: Nathaniel Wood, Brad Pickett (Founder)
  • Specialties: MMA, BJJ, Striking
 
Last edited:
I will love to go there in the future and see how they train, perhaps in 2028. I took a screenshot. It will come in handy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,520
Messages
56,325,316
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top