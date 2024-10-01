THE BEST UK MMA GYMS IN 2024

David Street
Team Renegade (Birmingham)Team Renegade has quickly become a top MMA gym, especially with Leon Edwards, the UFC Welterweight Champion, training here. The gym focuses on MMA, boxing, and BJJ, making it a complete training centre for fighters. Renegade’s coaches have helped fighters develop world-class striking and grappling, making it a top destination for serious athletes.
- Notable Fighters: Leon Edwards (UFC Welterweight Champion), Tom Breese
- Specialties: MMA, Boxing, Wrestling, BJJ
Team Kaobon (Liverpool)
- Known for its striking expertise, Team Kaobon has produced UFC stars like Darren Till and Tom Aspinall. The gym emphasizes Muay Thai and wrestling, helping fighters develop a strong base in both stand-up and grappling techniques. Team Kaobon is one of the most respected MMA gyms in the UK for fighters looking to enhance their mixed martial arts game.
- Notable Fighters: Darren Till, Tom Aspinall
- Specialties: Striking (Muay Thai), Wrestling, BJJ
Part of the globally recognized Straight Blast Gym (SBG) network, SBG Manchester is famous for training well-rounded MMA fighters. The gym offers excellent coaching in BJJ, striking, and overall MMA, making it a top choice for fighters wanting to improve all aspects of their game. Notable fighters like Saul Rogers have trained here, cementing SBG Manchester’s reputation.
- Notable Fighters: Saul Rogers, Martin Stapleton,
- Specialties: BJJ, MMA, Striking
London Shootfighters (London)
- London Shootfighters is one of the top MMA gyms in the UK. Known for producing elite fighters like Michael “Venom” Page and John Hathaway, this gym specializes in MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), and wrestling. With a well-rounded approach to training, London Shootfighters is a go-to spot for fighters looking to improve both their striking and grappling skills.
- Notable Fighters: Michael “Venom” Page, John Hathaway, Karlos Vemola
- Specialties: MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Wrestling, Striking
GB Top Team (London)
- Founded by UFC veteran Brad Pickett, GB Top Team is one of the fastest-growing MMA gyms in the UK. It’s home to fighters like Nathaniel Wood, and the gym focuses on MMA, BJJ, and striking. With its rapid rise and strong coaching staff, GB Top Team has become a key player in the UK MMA scene.
- Notable Fighters: Nathaniel Wood, Brad Pickett (Founder)
- Specialties: MMA, BJJ, Striking
