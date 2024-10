THE BEST UK MMA GYMS IN 2024 | MMA UK Team Renegade (Birmingham) Team Renegade has quickly become a top MMA gym, especially with Leon Edwards, the UFC Welterweight Champion, training here. The gym focuses on MMA, boxing, and BJJ, making it a complete training centre for fighters. Renegade’s coaches have helped fighters develop...

Team Renegade (Birmingham)​

Notable Fighters: Leon Edwards (UFC Welterweight Champion), Tom Breese

Leon Edwards (UFC Welterweight Champion), Tom Breese Specialties: MMA, Boxing, Wrestling, BJJ

Team Kaobon (Liverpool)​

Known for its striking expertise, Team Kaobon has produced UFC stars like Darren Till and Tom Aspinall . The gym emphasizes Muay Thai and wrestling, helping fighters develop a strong base in both stand-up and grappling techniques. Team Kaobon is one of the most respected MMA gyms in the UK for fighters looking to enhance their mixed martial arts game.

has produced UFC stars like and . The gym emphasizes Muay Thai and wrestling, helping fighters develop a strong base in both stand-up and grappling techniques. Team Kaobon is one of the most respected MMA gyms in the UK for fighters looking to enhance their mixed martial arts game. Notable Fighters: Darren Till, Tom Aspinall

Darren Till, Tom Aspinall Specialties: Striking (Muay Thai), Wrestling, BJJ

Notable Fighters: Saul Rogers, Martin Stapleton,

Saul Rogers, Martin Stapleton, Specialties: BJJ, MMA, Striking

London Shootfighters (London)​

London Shootfighters is one of the top MMA gyms in the UK. Known for producing elite fighters like Michael “Venom” Page and John Hathaway , this gym specializes in MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), and wrestling. With a well-rounded approach to training, London Shootfighters is a go-to spot for fighters looking to improve both their striking and grappling skills.

and , this gym specializes in MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), and wrestling. With a well-rounded approach to training, London Shootfighters is a go-to spot for fighters looking to improve both their striking and grappling skills. Notable Fighters: Michael “Venom” Page, John Hathaway, Karlos Vemola

Michael “Venom” Page, John Hathaway, Karlos Vemola Specialties: MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Wrestling, Striking

GB Top Team (London)​

Founded by UFC veteran Brad Pickett , GB Top Team is one of the fastest-growing MMA gyms in the UK. It’s home to fighters like Nathaniel Wood , and the gym focuses on MMA, BJJ, and striking. With its rapid rise and strong coaching staff, GB Top Team has become a key player in the UK MMA scene.

, is one of the fastest-growing MMA gyms in the UK. It’s home to fighters like , and the gym focuses on MMA, BJJ, and striking. With its rapid rise and strong coaching staff, GB Top Team has become a key player in the UK MMA scene. Notable Fighters: Nathaniel Wood, Brad Pickett (Founder)

Nathaniel Wood, Brad Pickett (Founder) Specialties: MMA, BJJ, Striking

Team Renegade has quickly become a top MMA gym, especially with, the UFC Welterweight Champion, training here. The gym focuses on MMA, boxing , and BJJ , making it a complete training centre for fighters. Renegade’s coaches have helped fighters develop world-class striking and grappling, making it a top destination for serious athletes.Part of the globally recognizednetwork,is famous for training well-rounded MMA fighters. The gym offers excellent coaching in BJJ , striking, and overall MMA, making it a top choice for fighters wanting to improve all aspects of their game. Notable fighters likehave trained here, cementing SBG Manchester’s reputation.