The best UFC knock outs of each year since 2008

2008 - Rashad right hook kos Liddell
09- Hendo destroys Bisping and then H bombs him
10 - Conduit left hooks Hardy
11 - Anderson steven segal teep kicks Vitor in the mouth
12 - Barbosa spinning wheel kick Etim´s face off
13 - The chris fluke KOs Anderson Silva after fooling around
14 - Stun gun spinning back elbows Hathaway
15 - Conor 13 seconds Aldo
16 - Bisping left hand larry´s Rockhold
17 - Moraes knees Sterling in a botched td attempt
18 - Yair clutch up elbows Korean Zombie at the buzzer
19 - Gamebred masvidal flying knees Ben babyshark Asschin
20 - Buckley spinning back kicks Kasanganay from leg catch position
21 - Sandhagen flying knees Frankie Edgar
22 - Leon highkicks Usman
23 - Izzy haymakers Alex Perreira
How many did u get right? Do you disagree with any of them?
edit: Damn some of these felt like they just happened yesterday but time has passed to quickly....oh and Rogan got so many calls wrong saying the ko was on the chin and blah blah blah when it wasnt
Last edited: