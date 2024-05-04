The best UFC knock outs of each year since 2008





2008 - Rashad right hook kos Liddell

09- Hendo destroys Bisping and then H bombs him

10 - Conduit left hooks Hardy

11 - Anderson steven segal teep kicks Vitor in the mouth

12 - Barbosa spinning wheel kick Etim´s face off

13 - The chris fluke KOs Anderson Silva after fooling around

14 - Stun gun spinning back elbows Hathaway

15 - Conor 13 seconds Aldo

16 - Bisping left hand larry´s Rockhold

17 - Moraes knees Sterling in a botched td attempt

18 - Yair clutch up elbows Korean Zombie at the buzzer

19 - Gamebred masvidal flying knees Ben babyshark Asschin

20 - Buckley spinning back kicks Kasanganay from leg catch position

21 - Sandhagen flying knees Frankie Edgar

22 - Leon highkicks Usman

23 - Izzy haymakers Alex Perreira





How many did u get right? Do you disagree with any of them?







edit: Damn some of these felt like they just happened yesterday but time has passed to quickly....oh and Rogan got so many calls wrong saying the ko was on the chin and blah blah blah when it wasnt