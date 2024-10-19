Crime The best Tate Brothers Criminal Case Breakdown on YT

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
3,290
Reaction score
3,485


Now that the man's popularity is waned and the right wing don't have to pretend like they support him as much anymore I'm hoping we can all look at this documentary with sober eyes. No comedy, no political spin, no bullshit. Just point after point backed up by publicly available receipts that are all in the video description. I wasn't following the case super closely but goddamn this is heavy stuff, both these guys are going to be buried under the jail with the vile shit they have done.
 
they would still be free if they weren’t so in love with being famous

Social media is undefeated

I don’t know what’s with these red pill grifters making seedy money then having some random desire to post about it in YouTube lol
 
Maybe if they were tried in the US. They probably go to jail for a few years before being released if that.
 
Can't say I've followed these guys or know anything about them besides recognising the name.
I did see in my feed today that Coffeezilla is covering them, so I assume they were involved in some sort of crypto or similar scam along with whatever else.
 
Ruprecht said:
Can't say I've followed these guys or know anything about them besides recognising the name.
I did see in my feed today that Coffeezilla is covering them, so I assume they were involved in some sort of crypto or similar scam along with whatever else.
Click to expand...
they're more on the self-help scammer side. they ran a "how to become an alpha and get rich" program called Hustler University (yes really) that cost people like $5000 each to get into. then they would find out the entire program was just a discord server where they had self-help PDF's and other losers, not the tate brothers, did zoom call lectures from their living rooms on how to be an alpha and get chicks and make money.

that said, i wouldn't be surprised at all if they dipped their toes in the crypto scam circuit. most "influencers" have.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
they're more on the self-help scammer side. they ran a "how to become an alpha and get rich" program called Hustler University (yes really) that cost people like $5000 each to get into. then they would find out the entire program was just a discord server where they had self-help PDF's and other losers, not the tate brothers, did zoom call lectures from their living rooms on how to be an alpha and get chicks and make money.

that said, i wouldn't be surprised at all if they dipped their toes in the crypto scam circuit. most "influencers" have.
Click to expand...

Yeah, sounds unwatchable. I guess there's a spectrum of self-help stuff, but I've always found it a bit of a joke right across the political spectrum. From Jordan Peterson to Jordan Shanks.
Although at least the hippy dippy women doing their guided meditation versions can help with insomnia.
 
This retard self snitched. Hope they lock the pair of them up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,989
Messages
56,360,918
Members
175,184
Latest member
cristian

Share this page

Back
Top