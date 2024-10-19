Mack Yancy
Now that the man's popularity is waned and the right wing don't have to pretend like they support him as much anymore I'm hoping we can all look at this documentary with sober eyes. No comedy, no political spin, no bullshit. Just point after point backed up by publicly available receipts that are all in the video description. I wasn't following the case super closely but goddamn this is heavy stuff, both these guys are going to be buried under the jail with the vile shit they have done.