they're more on the self-help scammer side. they ran a "how to become an alpha and get rich" program called Hustler University (yes really) that cost people like $5000 each to get into. then they would find out the entire program was just a discord server where they had self-help PDF's and other losers, not the tate brothers, did zoom call lectures from their living rooms on how to be an alpha and get chicks and make money.



that said, i wouldn't be surprised at all if they dipped their toes in the crypto scam circuit. most "influencers" have.