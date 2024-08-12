The best Sci-Fi I've seen this year

Mars Express (2023) - IMDb Mars Express (2023) Reference View

Everyone has seenI wanted to shine a light on one of the best pieces of cyberpunk contributed to the genre in a decent chunk of time that I think many Sherdoggers probably haven't seen. If you can't tell by the poster, it's a 2023 French film, but there is English dubbing if you can suffer that sort of mutilation over subtitles. It doesn't hide its influences:are the most obvious, understandably, but there are plenty of flourishes you'll catch that don't seem to be accidental nods including to, and evenIt's hard to put a finger on what sets it apart. Perhaps one review I read afterwards nailed it on the head by observing that the filmmakers seem more interested in focusing on the minutiae of day to day life, and technology, and what it would be like to live in a world hundreds of years in the future; how those simple changes cascade outwards, the butterfly effect, and change so much about who we are, how we live, and what we value. And by doing so, it's like the filmmakers aren't congratulating themselves when a seemingly mundane murder investigation coincides with a watershed moment for the species at the film's conclusion. Destiny feels like a coincidence, a startling discovery, not a boringly contrived entitlement.The soundtrack is freaking fantastic.Reelgood tells me it is only available for rent or purchase on streaming services (Amazon, Apple), but I leave it to you to find a way. It's worth it.Here's a trailer, but I urge you to go in as blind as possible.