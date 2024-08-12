The best Sci-Fi I've seen this year

Madmick

Madmick

mars_express.jpg


www.imdb.com

Mars Express (2023) - IMDb

Mars Express (2023) Reference View
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Everyone has seen Dune 2. I wanted to shine a light on one of the best pieces of cyberpunk contributed to the genre in a decent chunk of time that I think many Sherdoggers probably haven't seen. If you can't tell by the poster, it's a 2023 French film, but there is English dubbing if you can suffer that sort of mutilation over subtitles. It doesn't hide its influences: Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell are the most obvious, understandably, but there are plenty of flourishes you'll catch that don't seem to be accidental nods including to Cyberpunk 2077, Aliens, Foundation, and even 2001: A Space Odyssey. It's hard to put a finger on what sets it apart. Perhaps one review I read afterwards nailed it on the head by observing that the filmmakers seem more interested in focusing on the minutiae of day to day life, and technology, and what it would be like to live in a world hundreds of years in the future; how those simple changes cascade outwards, the butterfly effect, and change so much about who we are, how we live, and what we value. And by doing so, it's like the filmmakers aren't congratulating themselves when a seemingly mundane murder investigation coincides with a watershed moment for the species at the film's conclusion. Destiny feels like a coincidence, a startling discovery, not a boringly contrived entitlement.

The soundtrack is freaking fantastic.


Reelgood tells me it is only available for rent or purchase on streaming services (Amazon, Apple), but I leave it to you to find a way. It's worth it.
reelgood.com

Mars Express (2023): Where to Watch and Stream Online

Find out where to watch Mars Express online. This comprehensive streaming guide lists all of the streaming services where you can rent, buy, or stream for free
reelgood.com reelgood.com

Here's a trailer, but I urge you to go in as blind as possible.
 
The movie looks good but the animation looks meh but still would watch.
 
Does it bring anything to the table Ghost in the Shell doesn't?
 
Great movie, it is bourgeoisie vs proletariat but with robots as 2nd class citizens
 
