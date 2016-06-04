The Beach Boys

ál-ḥámdúlílláh
Any hardcore Beach Boys fans out there? Or am I the only one who thinks they are massively underrated? When most people think of them they think of some disposable surfing songs from the early 60s or Pet Sounds.There's much more to them than either of those, though of course PS is an epochal album.

Beach Boys fans, assemble.
 
Some lesser known favorites.

"All I Wanna Do" -- this song is perfection and very difficult to date. This song could have been made last year, instead of 40+ years ago.


"'Til I Die" -- Brian Wilson was such a genius that he could turn even the most unconventional chord changes and strange melodies into something catchy.


"A Day in the Life of a Tree" -- this one wasn't even sung by any of the Beach Boys. Brian tricked their manager at the time into singing it, for whatever reason. Beautiful song. Maybe Brian felt having an unpolished singer would lead to a more emotional sound.


"Time to Get Alone" -- beautiful little pop waltz. How was this not a hit?
 
Hopefully some others will chime in so I don't end up flooding the thread with just my favorites.
 
MadSquabbles500 said:
That is like their best song

I like this one.
"Kokomo" is cotton candy: it's fun and tastes kind of good, but it's actually garbage. It was written because Mike Love--the biggest POS in the Beach Boys whose only talent was being related to Brian Wilson--wanted to resurrect the Beach Boys in the public eye and present them as a bunch of Hawaiian shirt wearing, avuncular milquetoasts whose music you could put on in the background while having a pool party. He never had any artistic integrity or interest in being a musician unless it involved lining his pockets to the maximum extent possible.

"Don't Worry Baby" is a great song, indeed.
 
Gunna tag @SCTwins because he used to have an av of Brain eating a record, if I'm not mistaken. I'm guessing he's a Beach Boys fan.
 
Yes I love the Beach Boys, mainly their post-Pet Sounds stuff. My favourite album is actually Sunflower though:




All I Wanna Do is good shit too as you rightly posted, could pass for a Tame Impala track.

Smile is another quality album, Smiley Smile is good but probably would have been released as Brian intended originally:



Also, fuck Mike Love.
 
Rex Kwon Do said:
"Kokomo" is cotton candy: it's fun and tastes kind of good, but it's actually garbage. It was written because Mike Love--the biggest POS in the Beach Boys whose only talented was being related to Brian Wilson--wanted to resurrect the Beach Boys in the public's consciousness and present them as a bunch of Hawaiian shirt wearing milquetoasts whose music you could put on in the background while having a pool party. He never had any artistic integrity or interesting in being a musician unless it involved lining his pockets to the maximum extent possible.

"Don't Worry Baby" is a great song, indeed.
I thought Kokomo is the theme song to Cocktail the movie. And it is like they moved from fair weather California to hot and humid Florida.
 
The Beach Boys are awesome, but really, Brian Wilson is awesome. Musical genius, rivaling the combination of Lennon/McCartney. Lived a rough life.

Heroes and Villains is one of my favorites. So is Surf's Up, very underrated song -



A diamond necklace played the pawn
Hand in hand some drummed along, oh
To a handsome mannered baton
A blind class aristocracy
Back through the opera glass you see
The pit and the pendulum drawn
Columnated ruins domino

Canvass the town and brush the backdrop
Are you sleeping?

Hung velvet overtaken me
Dim chandelier awaken me
To a song dissolved in the dawn
The music hall a costly bow
The music all is lost for now
To a muted trumpeter swan
Columnated ruins domino

Canvass the town and brush the backdrop
Are you sleeping, Brother John?

Dove nested towers the hour was
Strike the street quicksilver moon
Carriage across the fog
Two-Step to lamp lights cellar tune
The laughs come hard in Auld Lang Syne

The glass was raised, the fired-roast
The fullness of the wine, the dim last toasting
While at port adieu or die

A choke of grief heart hardened I
Beyond belief a broken man too tough to cry

Surf's Up
Aboard a tidal wave
Come about hard and join
The young and often spring you gave
I heard the word
Wonderful thing
A children's song

Child, child, child, child, child
A child is the father of the man
Child, child, child, child, child
A child is the father of the man
A children's song
Have you listened as they played
Their song is love
And the children know the way
That's why the child is the father to the man
Child, child, child, child, child
Child, child, child, child, child
Na na na na na na na na
Child, child, child, child, child
That's why the child is the father to the man
Child, child, child, child, child
and ofcourse, Love and Mercy (both the song and the movie. Great movie)

 
I like God only knows.
 
@Rimbaud82 Nice choices. "Deirdre" is a great little song. Bruce didn't write many for the Beach Boys, but when he did, they were often good. Unfortunately he's in the Mike Love camp, and as you said, fuck Mike Love.

"The Smile Sessions" is one of my favorite BB albums. It's like a piece of classical musical where a musical motif is repeated and developed throughout the album. Like Abbey Road but on a grander scale and more coherent. Wonderful stuff.

@The Diplomat "Surf's Up" is amazing. I also love H&V, especially the opening medley of "Our Prayer/Gee/Heroes and Villains." They all flow into each other so perfectly.
 
For the record, I even love their old disposable surfer stuff. Their vocal harmonies are still unmatched to this day. Barbrara Ann.. I love that damn song even though it wasn't theirs originally.

I'm also in the 'fuck Mike Love' camp, but I have to give him credit for keeping the touring band alive and I will say that early BB wouldn't have been the same without his raspy vocals on songs like "Fun, Fun, Fun" and "Surfin Safari".. He had his place at one point. Too bad his ego was uncontrollable. And his douchey sense of fashion... And his terrible stage presence and dancing ability.
 
SCTwins said:
For the record, I even love their old disposable surfer stuff. Their vocal harmonies are still unmatched to this day. Barbrara Ann.. I love that damn song even though it wasn't theirs originally.

I'm also in the 'fuck Mike Love' camp, but I have to give him credit for keeping the touring band alive and I will say that early BB wouldn't have been the same without his raspy vocals on songs like "Fun, Fun, Fun" and "Surfin Safari".. He had his place at one point. Too bad his ego was uncontrollable. And his douchey sense of fashion... And his terrible stage presence and dancing ability.
I think Mike's vocals on "All I Wanna Do" were perfect. Definitely the best performance of his career. But he wanted to stick with the nasally stuff because he hates change--unless we're talking about the type of change you get when you pay for something. I'm sure he waits for every penny.

I also like the old stuff, too. "Surfer Girl" was written while Brian was just a teenager but it should still go down as one of his best. "California Girls" has some amazing stuff going on in the background if you give it a careful listen. Today! is one of my favorite albums, even if it was still firmly pre-Pet Sounds in sensibility.

Actually, I think I'll post a couple of Today! tracks now.





 
Rex Kwon Do said:
"Kokomo" is cotton candy: it's fun and tastes kind of good, but it's actually garbage. It was written because Mike Love--the biggest POS in the Beach Boys whose only talented was being related to Brian Wilson--wanted to resurrect the Beach Boys in the public's consciousness and present them as a bunch of Hawaiian shirt wearing milquetoasts whose music you could put on in the background while having a pool party. He never had any artistic integrity or interesting in being a musician unless it involved lining his pockets to the maximum extent possible.
I like it. Although it was released when I was 18, just got my licence etc so brings back nice memories. Biased perhaps.
 
I am a big fan of them but one would be a fool to deny Brian Wilson's talent. Ridiculously good song writer and musician.
 
Good thread. Surf's Up is their best album, right?

I mean, it's just so perfect!

And yes, I love Pet Sounds too.
 
Massive fan. I've always been annoyed that the Beach Boys aren't as revered as the Beatles. It seems like all people remember are the stripped shirts and surf music but they got really interesting and deep after Pet Sounds. The late 60s and 70s stuff is incredible.

"That's Why God Made the Radio" might be the best album ever made by guys in their 70s. Brian's voice may be gone but Al Jardine kills it.
 
God Only Knows and Love & Mercy are brilliant.


Paul McCartney had this to say about Pet Sounds:

"It was later...it was Pet Sounds that blew me out of the water. First of all, it was Brian's writing. I love the album so much. I've just bought my kids each a copy of it for their education in life---I figure no one is educated musically 'til they've heard that album. I was into the writing and the songs."

And also:

"Without Pet Sounds, Sgt. Pepper wouldn't have happened... Pepper was an attempt to equal Pet Sounds."

"If records had a director within a band, I sort of directed Pepper. And my influence was basically the Pet Sounds album."
 
