  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media The Backstage Brawl That Shook Pride Fighting Championships

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
99,167
Reaction score
168,162
51SZHCQM5DL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg

Cristiano Marcello remembers well one of the more infamous out-of-competition brawls in mixed martial arts history, for he was one of the participants.


www.sherdog.com

The Backstage Brawl That Shook Pride Fighting Championships

Cristiano Marcello reflects on his now-infamous New Year’s Eve encounter with Charles Bennett at Pride Shockwave 2005.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

The pieces were set in motion by Pride Fighting Championships matchmakers when actor and MMA debutant Ken Kaneko was booked opposite Charles Bennett at Pride Shockwave 2005 on New Year’s Eve at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Kaneko—who submitted to an armbar from Bennett in a little more than four minutes—had previously joined Japanese legend Kazushi Sakuraba for a training camp at the famed Chute Boxe academy in Brazil, where Marcello served as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach.

“It was the second time Sakuraba came to Brazil to have a fight camp,” Marcello told Sherdog.com. “As I recall, he and Sakuraba were there together for about two months. Kaneko was a very famous actor around this time, and Pride invited him to fight on their promotion. He was primarily an actor. He trained, sure, but we knew that he would have no chance against a professional fighter. Chute Boxe head coach Rudimar Fedrigo spoke to our manager, Koichi ‘Booker K’ Kawasaki, and decided that if Charles won his fight, I’d step up and challenge him. It’s what happened. He accepted.


“No one remembered that Charles and his team were assigned to the same locker room as us,” he added. “It wasn’t unusual to have people from other teams in the same locker room. To tell the truth, what happened between us was more related to the era we were living in. There was no previous animosity. It just so happened that we were sharing a locker room. We didn’t even remember it. When we arrived, he had already gone to fight, so we didn’t see him during our warmup. When he came back, that’s when we realized we were sharing the space.”

All it took was a look from Bennett and a nudge from longtime Marcello stablemate Wanderlei Silva to spark a confrontation.

“Charles had been watching TV,” Marcello said. “When he saw me, he nodded in my direction. I kept my eye on him. Meanwhile, Wanderlei and Rudimar told me he was disrespecting me by mean-mugging me. I decided to go talk to him. I asked why he kept staring at me, and since he has a macho attitude, he stood up and came at me. Then you saw what happened.”

A scuffle resulted in “Krazy Horse” being choked unconscious once Marcello lured him into the clutches of a triangle. Once Bennett regained his faculties, he set his sights on another target.

“When Bennett was woken up by Wanderlei, his immediate reflex was to punch Wanderlei,” Marcello said. “Wanderlei was knocked out.” Amazingly, once Silva came to, he went on to defend his Pride middleweight championship with a three-round split decision over Ricardo Arona in the co-main event. “As a team, we used [the incident] as fuel for Wanderlei to head into the fight and win the way he did. We’ve always had a strong and united family spirit. Wanderlei had to step into the ring and win that fight at any cost.”

Time passed. Fences mended. Gladiators went their separate ways. When Bennett and Marcello encountered one another again a decade later, no bad blood existed between them.

“By that time, I hadn’t seen him in over 10 years,” Marcello said. “We recognized each other and shook hands. What happened is part of our sport’s history. It’s behind us now. I have nothing against him. We’re both family men. We’ve evolved as human beings. What happened back then, from my end, is behind us now. I always think positively of him and root for him.

“The main thing is that it was a man-to-man scrap,” he added. “My team made up the majority of those who were present, but no one interfered. Two men resolved their differences in the way they saw best at that time. I have much respect for his attitude.”



@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
“The main thing is that it was a man-to-man scrap,” he added. “My team made up the majority of those who were present, but no one interfered. Two men resolved their differences in the way they saw best at that time. I have much respect for his attitude.”

A better era of men.

Thanks for the nostalgia trip


<RomeroSalute>
 
I wonder if Wanderlei is cool with Bennett now, I’d bet he’s not and would like to go berserker mode on him. Not saying he’d beat Crazy Horse, just saying I think he’d like another opportunity to get even with him.
 
Thanks for posting this Kowboy. Cool part of a day in the life of those Bad to the Bone Pride Warriors.

Their mentality showed they were a different type of balls to the wall fighter. Anyone, anywhere, any time warriors, worlds different from some of the prissy Divas that we see currently inhabit the ufc cage.

Out of today's fighters, one could see Alex P back there sitting next to Wandy. Alex would have been right at home chillin...but ready to thrown down like a violent savage if he needed to AND afterwards to shake hands like a gentleman, Win or Lose.
CHAMA !
Anyone remember the total badass Don Frye talking about meeting Wanderlei - away from the fights?

Cool Story. Just 2 real men involved with no cameras filming. What a totally awesome time for MMA !
 
witt1021 said:
you think im not calm because i said... something looks like shit, cause it does in fact look like shit..... criticisms dont dictate demeanor cupcake.
Click to expand...
Sure pal, but this was the second thread in a row I had entered to see you crying about a temporary issue without actually posting about the actual thread topic. A sure sign that your knickers are in a twist.

But maybe you were having a 'calm' hissy fit.

So I apologise for calling you out on your BS.

Have a nice day.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Sure pal, but this was the second thread in a row I had entered to see you crying about a temporary issue without actually posting about the actual thread topic. A sure sign that your knickers are in a twist.

But maybe you were having a 'calm' hissy fit.

So I apologise for calling you out on your BS.

Have a nice day.
Click to expand...
man you sure do jump to conclusions. what BS did you call me out on? this update is shit.... lol you up in here crying about other people posting. clearly you are upset about something or you would have never chimed in to begin with. you are really reaching..... to the point you are crying about me... grab a bottle before bedtime. sorry i upset you criticizing this shitty update.
 
witt1021 said:
man you sure do jump to conclusions. saying something is shit when it is in fact shit is crying? lol you up in here crying about other people posting. clearly you are upset about something or you would have never chimed in to begin with. you are really reaching..... to the point you are crying about me... grab a bottle before bedtime. sorry i upset you.
Click to expand...
Still can't post on topic eh? lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,034
Messages
56,753,836
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top