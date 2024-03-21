The attitudes of casuals are trickling into the hardcore fandom

Hardcore fans of this sport have historically always cared about fighter pay and treatment.And it's pretty self evident as to why -If you're a hardcore fan of this sport, you tend to enjoy some of the finer things and intricacies about it. Something about it has pulled you in, above and beyond the level of a casual.Maybe it's the sacrifices that fighters make, maybe it's the courage displayed in the heat of battle (heart), maybe its a combination of that stuff and other things, but something has pulled you in. And when you have a high degree of appreciation and respect for what fighters go through, it's both emotionally and intellectually logical to want to see said fighters compensated and treated appropriately.It is plainly, and self evidently, casual fans of the sport that don't give a shit about fighter pay. They want to see blood and violence. They want to see roided up gorillas swinging wildly until one goes down. Their engagement with the sport starts and stops with the entertainment provided by violence that is momentarily flashing on their screens. Of course when that is the extent of your engagement with the sport, it's completely reasonable to not give a fuck about fighter pay.So can someone explain to me why the fuck there is a large minority of people within the hardcore Fandom that shit on people concerned about fighter pay? Often, these people don't even attempt to make an argument about whether or not fighter pay is good - they shit on the very idea of giving a fuck about fighter pay and treatment.Here you are, posting on an obscure karate message board that has been around since the 90s, that is dedicated to the 24/7 365 discussion of mma and martial arts, talking about "why do you give a shit about what another man is paid?" Or "he's not gonna send you a check bro"Like....BRUHDo you hear yourself??Have a look around you.Look at where you are.Have a moment of self awareness for the first time in your life.Motherfuckers are really out here posting 5 McGregor threads a day on a 25 year old karate message board asking "why do you care about fighter pay?"IDK MAN - maybe because my appreciation of the fighters goes beyond "hurrr durrr sweaty muscle man goes brrrr" *clapping monkey noises*Do you not realize what a fuckin weirdo you are for being a hardcore fan of this sport and NOT caring about fighter pay? You are a freakish anomaly and should be regarded as such.