The Askren/DJ trade benefitted both sides

I've seen the same narrative throughout the years that it was a bad trade. With DJ retiring some of the same comments are being made.



Let's be clear, DJ was PPV poison. He was setting all time low records for the few PPVs they let him headline. Askren brought a lot of excitement to the welterweight division for 3 fights. He made Masvidal a PPV star. That fight alone was worth more financially than DJ's entire UFC career.



I also think DJ leaving for ONE made him far more appreciated than he was in the UFC. The MMA fanbase used to hate him and call him a boring midget. As soon as he was gone it was a complete flip flop. Now he's a beloved legend and getting the props he always deserved.