The Askren/DJ trade benefitted both sides

I've seen the same narrative throughout the years that it was a bad trade. With DJ retiring some of the same comments are being made.

Let's be clear, DJ was PPV poison. He was setting all time low records for the few PPVs they let him headline. Askren brought a lot of excitement to the welterweight division for 3 fights. He made Masvidal a PPV star. That fight alone was worth more financially than DJ's entire UFC career.

I also think DJ leaving for ONE made him far more appreciated than he was in the UFC. The MMA fanbase used to hate him and call him a boring midget. As soon as he was gone it was a complete flip flop. Now he's a beloved legend and getting the props he always deserved.
 
It was a different time.

Until about 2014, clowns in here were happy to act like anything under LW didn’t exist (The way it actually was in the UFC). They said so.

No wmma, no manlets.

And if you were here, you know that’s a fact.
 
DJ also asked for the trade, and if Dana didn't oblige sherdorks would've called him a racist dictator.

Damned if he did, & damned if he didnt
 
it was a bad trade from the point of view of the UFC being "the best of the best" and legitimacy of the sport. just the same as it was a bad move to let Ngannou walk. Mighty Mouse was PPV poison because UFC refused to promote him. they tried to kill his division directly after trading him, they don't give a shit about 125lb, they just have it to suck up talent so other orgs can't fill out their divisions and become the new WEC. Masvidal's star power lasted a single year before Usman brought him and his fan base back to reality and Colby of all people made him cry.
 
Could only wonder why with such a supportive boss like Dana?




He both litterally said DJ was not deserving of his #1 P4P ranking and threatened to shut down the very division he fought in. No shit, he wanted to bail on that mess. Aside from the personal insult he realized his very livelihood was in jeopardy.
 
Last edited:
Lol apparently Dana's opinion of P4P has always been shit, even back then.
 
I never said he didn't say this. Doesn't change the fact that you would have called him racist dictator, solid deflection though
 
DJ leaving was the best thing for the UFC flyweight division. We got the king of cringe Cejudo knocking out the bantamweight champion, we got the Figgy v Moreno rivalry. Things have slowed now under Pantoja but that was the most exciting the division has ever been. For whatever reason DJ didn't click with the mma fan base until he was gone.
 
I don't blame the UFC for DJ not being a star. He just didn't have it. People knew who he was, they just didn't want to watch his fights. I don't think throwing money into promoting him would have changed much. He just had to leave for a while and become old enough for the stubborn MMA heads to accept.
 
