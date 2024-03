And what would your reaction be if races were reversed? Something tells me you wouldn't be going "It's just a jokey comedy movie, guys."



Not that I think the movie is actually all about that racism. It honestly looks like a movie where black people learn to not judge so harshly, but still. You wouldn't be breathlessly leaping to the defense of it, if it was the "American Society of Magical White Boys", with a trailer that had Jim Carrey saying that the most dangerous animal on the planet was black people.



Your reaction would be something along the lines of "Animals! They're not even hiding it anymore". Surely you recognize your bias here.