The 5 Sherdog Stages for fighters

1. Unknown stage. Only on hardcores' radar. Journeymen may stay here for their entire career.
2. Hype stage. Strings together ranked wins and/or gets PR with personality. Active fighter. May become a gatekeeper too.
3. Prime stage. Major wins and/or competitive losses against top contemporaries. Must extend this stage to leverage endorsements, PPV and legacy.
4. Downturn stage. Commences with a tough, sometimes brutal loss. Starts stringing losses together. Good retirement time to protect legacy.
5. Overrated stage. Finishes career with a series of losses. Described as "never that good" and "fought weak competition". Worst case: Can stage.
 
this is the law of the jungle. of course, you get those unicorns like Robbie Lawler who entered the can stage and then went back to the prime for a bit
 
Great description.

Machida exemplifies this 5 stages perfectly

1. Who is Ryoto Machida?

2. 14-0 Machida about to give Rashad the Shad face

3. The Machida Era!

4. The Machida Error!

5. Lyoto Ma-cheetah
 
Uh no, those are the Sherdog stages:

1. First UFC fights: He's a nobody
2. Outside the top15: Why isn't he fighting better competition?
3. Top15: He hasn't even fought a top 10 opponent. Hypejob
4. Fights for the title: He will get destroyed by the champ
5. Wins the title: GOAT - new era
6. Loses once: Never was that good
 
6. Drinks pee
7. Secret Vince McMahon fan
 
If you never acknowledge a fighter's "prime" era you can't discuss them on Sherdog though lol!
 
Yeah, from round to round within a single fight. Only think I would add is 4 and 5 can be interchangeable at times and that 4 can be implemented in tightly fought decision win.

Interesting thread!
 
That is the Sherdog stages for future champions. Ts is for all UFC fighters, but this is an accurate corollary!
 
I think it's more like:

1. Future GOAT - Makes it to the UFC
2. GOAT - Finishes a fight
3. Fucking bitchass HACK who was never that good - Loses 1 fight / wins a decision
 
