The 5 Sherdog Stages for fighters

1. Unknown stage. Only on hardcores' radar. Journeymen may stay here for their entire career.
2. Hype stage. Strings together ranked wins and/or gets PR with personality. Active fighter. May become a gatekeeper too.
3. Prime stage. Major wins and/or competitive losses against top contemporaries. Must extend this stage to leverage endorsements, PPV and legacy.
4. Downturn stage. Commences with a tough, sometimes brutal loss. Starts stringing losses together. Good retirement time to protect legacy.
5. Overrated stage. Finishes career with a series of losses. Described as "never that good" and "fought weak competition". Worst case: Can stage.
