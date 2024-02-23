The 5 Sherdog Stages for fighters

1. Unknown stage. Only on hardcores' radar. Journeymen may stay here for their entire career.

2. Hype stage. Strings together ranked wins and/or gets PR with personality. Active fighter. May become a gatekeeper too.

3. Prime stage. Major wins and/or competitive losses against top contemporaries. Must extend this stage to leverage endorsements, PPV and legacy.

4. Downturn stage. Commences with a tough, sometimes brutal loss. Starts stringing losses together. Good retirement time to protect legacy.

5. Overrated stage. Finishes career with a series of losses. Described as "never that good" and "fought weak competition". Worst case: Can stage.