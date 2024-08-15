The “I Have Two Weeks Left to Live” thread was BS - Notsojollyroger Didn’t Die

So about three months ago the poster @notsojollyrogerRIP made his “I Have Two Weeks Left to Live” thread where he claimed to be dying of some undisclosed cause. He would sporadically post over the next month or so and then finally disappeared in mid-June, only to resurface in mid-July, claiming to be his brother “Sean” posting from his account, claiming that “Matt” (Notsojollyroger’s real name) had in fact died, and then purported to respond to various posters based on a “script” that “Matt” had left “Sean” to follow.

Now the thing is that Matt had provided a significant amount of information about himself in the thread (which I will not repeat here out of fear of getting banned for doxxing him), including his full name, where he lived, a picture of himself and information about a couple of books that he had claimed to have authored. Suffice it to say he left enough information about himself that I was able to track him down on Facebook.

At first I wasn’t sure if he was really dead or not because he was not a prolific poster, only posting on his Facebook every few months. But after looking through the accounts of his immediate family (including his brother, who in fact is named Sean) I started suspecting his claim was bullshit, because not one of them posted anything about him dying, nor could I find an obituary on Google.

After he returned as “Sean” my bullshit detector started going off as the idea of leaving a “script” to a family member to respond to a handful of random Sherdog posts seemed rather retarded and hard to believe, at least for someone that wasn’t a prolific poster, while Matt was anything but (I for one had never noticed him before that thread for example). Following a couple of days of posting as “Sean” his account was banned and the thread locked. I’m not sure if it’s a case that the mods suspected he was trolling or if it’s a case that they didn’t want someone else posting from his account. If a mod can shed some light that would be appreciated but I guess it doesn’t really matter.

In the end sooner or later all liars are exposed, and a few days ago Matt posted on his Facebook. So Occam’s Razor says Matt/Notsojollyroger is a lying SOB. Why did he do it? Who knows? Boredom maybe.

Why do I care? Two reasons:

1. I don’t like bullshitters. They irritate me and I love exposing them whenever I can.

2. From the very beginning I suspected he was full of it, and honestly felt like he was inspired by my thread about @BisexualMMA ’s disappearance, and sadly, likely death. So some dickhead trying to steal a bit of his thunder honestly kind of offended me. Maybe that wasn’t his intent, but whatever.


TL/DR: Notsojollyroger is not dead and I found him on Facebook.
 
What a fucking weirdo. Even if you somehow think that’s trolling or just having fun you gotta be pretty fucked in the head to do that. Attention seeking moron.
 
What if the real plot twist is that @notsojollyrogerRIP was never Matt?

Matt might just be some random dude and some troll decided to steal his life details.

Because if anyone ever found out he was a troll, they'd be mad at Matt instead of whoever the troll is.
 
The whole thing was weird, especially when his "brother" started posting.

I was going to post this but decided against it. Now I feel obliged.

 
The ‘brother’ posting had me fooled at first because we’ve had that happen before with loved ones piloting the account for a bit to say how much this community meant to the deceased.

But the brother went from feigning awkwardness or reserve in posting to getting mad silly with dawgs in the span of a few posts and that didn’t feel right; that’s not one bereaved, I’d thought.

Easy to call in retrospect but death is a delicate thing so you have to be cordial about things.
 
Fuck that guy.

Look if I ever go and I know it's coming, and I feel like telling you fucks, im having someone post my obituary on here to prove it, so anyone saying im full of shit can choke on crow.

Fuck him, not believing any of that shit anymore. People are shit.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
I told you guys then.
Go find my posts.
 
