The “I Have Two Weeks Left to Live” thread was BS - Notsojollyroger Didn’t Die

The ‘brother’ posting had me fooled at first because we’ve had that happen before with loved ones piloting the account for a bit to say how much this community meant to the deceased.



But the brother went from feigning awkwardness or reserve in posting to getting mad silly with dawgs in the span of a few posts and that didn’t feel right; that’s not one bereaved, I’d thought.



Easy to call in retrospect but death is a delicate thing so you have to be cordial about things.