10. Till vs. Woodley - Covington couldn't do the fight on the date they needed him to, so they gave Till the shot.



9. Edwards vs. Covington - they used Covington as a back-up earlier, saying they owed him, and didn't want to give it to Belal.



8 Lober vs. Shamrock - John was the last person to beat Frank (the UFC claimed he was the only man who ever beat Shamrock, which isn't true).



7. Cejudo vs. Sterling - Cejudo retired as a negotiation tactic, no one cared, but he was gifted an immediate title shot when he returned because the rightful contender was best friends with Aljo and wouldn't fight him. Great line: "Merab had the loyalty of Spongebob Squarepants."



6. Texeira vs. Hill - Ankalaev and Jan went to a boring draw for the title and so they decided to just give two other guys a match for the title.



5. Lesnar vs. Couture - UFC wanted the 1-1 Lesnar to bring in money and they didn't care that they had an interim champ and an interim match in the wings.



4. GSP vs. Bisping - "Because Tyler Woodley is boring."



3. Lutter vs. Silva - Lutter won a reality TV show for washed-up fighters and then missed weight, so it wasn't even a title shot.



2. Trigg vs. Hughes - Trigg earned the shot by kicking Dennis Hallman in the balls.



1. Abbot vs. Smith - Smith's original opponent, Dan Severn, fought in Pride the week before and UFC didn't know about it until Severn told them he had injured his hand and couldn't compete.



Honorable mentions:



Bisping vs Henderson rematch and Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera - contenders only contending because of their history with the champ, not because of their position in the division.



Gilbert Melendez vs. Anthony Pettis - because it kept Melendez in the UFC



Any mistakes are probably mine and not the video maker.