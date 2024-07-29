Media That time Frank Trigg earned a title shot by kicking Dennis Hallman in the balls

don't ask

don't ask

This was a fun little video and I'm bored as hell right now, but amped up on caffeine so I couldn't just watch a video without doing something else, like typing cliff notes.



10. Till vs. Woodley - Covington couldn't do the fight on the date they needed him to, so they gave Till the shot.

9. Edwards vs. Covington - they used Covington as a back-up earlier, saying they owed him, and didn't want to give it to Belal.

8 Lober vs. Shamrock - John was the last person to beat Frank (the UFC claimed he was the only man who ever beat Shamrock, which isn't true).

7. Cejudo vs. Sterling - Cejudo retired as a negotiation tactic, no one cared, but he was gifted an immediate title shot when he returned because the rightful contender was best friends with Aljo and wouldn't fight him. Great line: "Merab had the loyalty of Spongebob Squarepants."

6. Texeira vs. Hill - Ankalaev and Jan went to a boring draw for the title and so they decided to just give two other guys a match for the title.

5. Lesnar vs. Couture - UFC wanted the 1-1 Lesnar to bring in money and they didn't care that they had an interim champ and an interim match in the wings.

4. GSP vs. Bisping - "Because Tyler Woodley is boring."

3. Lutter vs. Silva - Lutter won a reality TV show for washed-up fighters and then missed weight, so it wasn't even a title shot.

2. Trigg vs. Hughes - Trigg earned the shot by kicking Dennis Hallman in the balls.

1. Abbot vs. Smith - Smith's original opponent, Dan Severn, fought in Pride the week before and UFC didn't know about it until Severn told them he had injured his hand and couldn't compete.

Honorable mentions:

Bisping vs Henderson rematch and Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera - contenders only contending because of their history with the champ, not because of their position in the division.

Gilbert Melendez vs. Anthony Pettis - because it kept Melendez in the UFC

Any mistakes are probably mine and not the video maker.
 
The Lesnar - Couture / Nog - Mir situation is an amusing one, because it's repeating now with Jones - Stipe / Aspinall - Blaydes.

The UFC has a champ who hasn't fought for an extended period, and they have an Interim champ who's already set to defend that belt, but they want a specific person in the mix so they won't strip the non-interim champ (in that case it was obviously Couture, with Lesnar being the one they wanted in, versus now with their preferred fighter, Jon, being the champ as opposed to the challenger).
 
Bisping vs Henderson 2 is not a 'dishonorable' mention. It's the worst of all of them after Lober vs Shamrock.

Short notice ones don't count. And, yes, some other guys got ones off losses, but they were still at least somewhat near their prime and were usually highly ranked.

Hendo was fucking 46, ranked 13th, had been dominantly finished in 3 of his last 5 fights, and had only beat a lower ranked guy also coming off a TKO loss. It was absurd.
 
That's why Hallman wore a speedo to his fight so it's clear to the ref where his balls were

Also Trigg almost won the title by kicking Hughes in the balls too

390x270xgahh-kill-it11.jpg.speedilic.ic_.2xtJhus1Fk1.jpg
 
What fighters in the division had a stronger claim than Chito to the TS?
Where would Melendez have gone if he hadn't gotten that fight?
 
Watch the video. I just did cliff notes.
 
I'm 5 mins into the video and I've gained sympathy for the UFC.
 
UFC wanted Faber, Florian and Holm to be champions really badly for some reason. multiple title shots for each in different weight classes for Florian and Holm
 
