that 80s Olivia newton John headband Warhorse was wearing?

Fashion alert!



So at the face off, Chama comes out in his indigenous voodoo outfit and to counter that dark magic, Rountree is wearing a headband from the music video “let’s get physical “-wtf was that?



And the other day When Alex was wearing his Jaguar/Cheetah pants suit, Rountree looked like he was wearing his big brothers clothes or a free outfit from the Salvation Army- oversized windbreaker , parachute pants and PF Flyers on his feet

Lol I’m not the fashion police, I just thought it was odd and don’t get it

Btw. Warhorse by TKO in the 3rd rd with a left hand