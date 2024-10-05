that 80s Olivia newton John headband Warhorse was wearing?

Vampire life

Fashion alert!

So at the face off, Chama comes out in his indigenous voodoo outfit and to counter that dark magic, Rountree is wearing a headband from the music video “let’s get physical “-wtf was that?

And the other day When Alex was wearing his Jaguar/Cheetah pants suit, Rountree looked like he was wearing his big brothers clothes or a free outfit from the Salvation Army- oversized windbreaker , parachute pants and PF Flyers on his feet
Lol I’m not the fashion police, I just thought it was odd and don’t get it
Btw. Warhorse by TKO in the 3rd rd with a left hand
 
Visuals for the Sherbros. They like visuals..

xcWP1em.jpeg
 
Is he a Buddhist or part of a Las Vegas cult?
 
At the press conference they sported contrasting fits. Rountree low key urban street. Pereira more gaudy flash. Kinda fun rocking different syles.
 
It's fine. He can take it off. Jiri literally grew his hair to look like that band.
 
Googled it and found this description from his fashion brand.

Khalil Rountree has developed a personal style that, like the man himself, reflects a diverse array of inspiration. From metal bands and music videos to Fred Durst and more, Khalil’s sense of style was molded by personalities and entertainers that went against the grain, carved out their own niches, and became icons.



I don't think I'd ever hear a black guy reference Fred Durst as a primary fashion icon 😂
 
I only saw a quick clip of their face off and I assumed it was one of those traditional muay Thai headwear.
 
Fashion alert!

So at the face off, Chama comes out in his indigenous voodoo outfit and to counter that dark magic, Rountree is wearing a headband from the music video “let’s get physical “-wtf was that?

And the other day When Alex was wearing his Jaguar/Cheetah pants suit, Rountree looked like he was wearing his big brothers clothes or a free outfit from the Salvation Army- oversized windbreaker , parachute pants and PF Flyers on his feet
Lol I’m not the fashion police, I just thought it was odd and don’t get it
Btw. Warhorse by TKO in the 3rd rd with a left hand
You vats obviously don't know what voodoo is or where it comes from...smh
 
part of a Las Vegas cult?
I heard he partakes in human cock fighting in a shady organization. Horrible really, what people have to resort to. They even have those weird ceremonies where everyone is cheering for dehydrated members.
 
You vats obviously don't know what voodoo is or where it comes from...smh
I learned not to make voodoo jokes anymore, so I will refrain. There's always someone telling me, dead serious, that for my own good, I should not EVER talk about this again in front of them. :(
 
Googled it and found this description from his fashion brand.

Khalil Rountree has developed a personal style that, like the man himself, reflects a diverse array of inspiration. From metal bands and music videos to Fred Durst and more, Khalil’s sense of style was molded by personalities and entertainers that went against the grain, carved out their own niches, and became icons.



I don't think I'd ever hear a black guy reference Fred Durst as a primary fashion icon 😂
You mean I can buy this Rountree headband ? Right NOW ?
 
