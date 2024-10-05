that 80s Olivia newton John headband Warhorse was wearing?

Vampire life
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 5,003
- Reaction score
- 4,406
Fashion alert!
So at the face off, Chama comes out in his indigenous voodoo outfit and to counter that dark magic, Rountree is wearing a headband from the music video “let’s get physical “-wtf was that?
And the other day When Alex was wearing his Jaguar/Cheetah pants suit, Rountree looked like he was wearing his big brothers clothes or a free outfit from the Salvation Army- oversized windbreaker , parachute pants and PF Flyers on his feet
Lol I’m not the fashion police, I just thought it was odd and don’t get it
Btw. Warhorse by TKO in the 3rd rd with a left hand
So at the face off, Chama comes out in his indigenous voodoo outfit and to counter that dark magic, Rountree is wearing a headband from the music video “let’s get physical “-wtf was that?
And the other day When Alex was wearing his Jaguar/Cheetah pants suit, Rountree looked like he was wearing his big brothers clothes or a free outfit from the Salvation Army- oversized windbreaker , parachute pants and PF Flyers on his feet
Lol I’m not the fashion police, I just thought it was odd and don’t get it
Btw. Warhorse by TKO in the 3rd rd with a left hand