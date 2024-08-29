Terrifier 3

zapataxiv
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2008
- Messages
- 15,129
- Reaction score
- 11,799
the official trailer
hell yea art back and looking good. looks like they are stepping up the budget which could be good
also pumped to see the same chick back
this is what america needs in 2024 a real chirstmas spirit movie true to its origins in gore and nudity
hopefully it can be added to the list of goat christmas movies along with die hard
