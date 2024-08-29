Terrifier 3

the official trailer


hell yea art back and looking good. looks like they are stepping up the budget which could be good
also pumped to see the same chick back

this is what america needs in 2024 a real chirstmas spirit movie true to its origins in gore and nudity
hopefully it can be added to the list of goat christmas movies along with die hard
 
Terrifier 1 & 2 were both good 80's style slasher flicks, so I'll definitely check this one out, but I hope the bigger budget doesn't take away the raw gritty home made feel of the films because that's what made them special, don't wanna see another slick over produced CGI filled 2024 style horror flick here, let's keep the small cast, tight sets and extra gooey and gory practical special effects please
 
Anybody watch the other 2?
They were dollar store budget movies, right?
 
