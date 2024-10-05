Temu

Wrath of Foamy

This shit any good?

My missus has been buying tonnes of stuff on it as of late. She's been quite happy with it.

She wants to buy me hiking boots, or walking boots, but, as someone who is sick of cheap shit after years of minimum wage work and has spent time and money bettering myself, I don't really want a pair is £15 walking boots.

Thoughts?
 
LOL no.
There is a reason why its so cheap.
If you think you are getting good quality from them you are a moron.
 
Heard everything on it is crap, but I’m thinking of getting a mini excavator from them because I’ve seen some cool mods people have done with them
 
From what I've heard it's a bit of dice roll. A lot of it is absolute tat.

With walking boots buy a good quality leather pair (Scarpa, Altberg etc) and they can last 20-30 years easily, if you have them resoled. Avoid waterproof lined ones if possible eventually that lining will fail and you'll just have a worse pair of boots.
 
