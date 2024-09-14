Tell Me About Men's Flyweight

ReasonableMan
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jan 13, 2022
- Messages
- 206
- Reaction score
- 720
I only watch North American MMA because I don't have time to watch Rizin, ONE, ACA, ACB, Brave....
I've seen all UFC men's FLW bouts going back to UFC's introduction of the division.
At some point, UFC just decided to hollow out its own FLW division. It got rid of skilled guys including Makovsky, Bagautinov, Nguyen, Formiga, Herrera, Horiguchi, Askarov and of course DJ.
I look at Tapology rankings and they are flooded with UFC flyweights from 1 to 25, yet I have a sense that Asian/Russian promotions should have the best flyweights overall due to the UFC neglecting this division and Asian men being of smaller stature. Right or wrong? Obviously different format (ONE's "hydrated" weigh in, ring v cage, etc) would complicate the analysis.
Maybe @HuskySamoan can help here. Thanks.
I've seen all UFC men's FLW bouts going back to UFC's introduction of the division.
At some point, UFC just decided to hollow out its own FLW division. It got rid of skilled guys including Makovsky, Bagautinov, Nguyen, Formiga, Herrera, Horiguchi, Askarov and of course DJ.
I look at Tapology rankings and they are flooded with UFC flyweights from 1 to 25, yet I have a sense that Asian/Russian promotions should have the best flyweights overall due to the UFC neglecting this division and Asian men being of smaller stature. Right or wrong? Obviously different format (ONE's "hydrated" weigh in, ring v cage, etc) would complicate the analysis.
Maybe @HuskySamoan can help here. Thanks.