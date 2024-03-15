Update: March 15, 2024

TEEN TITANS Live-Action Movie a Go at DC Studios with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Scribe

‘Teen Titans’ Live-Action Movie a Go at DC Studios (Exclusive) 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' scribe Ana Nogueira will write the screenplay.

It’s go time for the Teen Titans. The DC heroes, which began as the teenaged sidekicks of their more famous and iconic counterparts, are getting their own live-action feature from the James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Studios.The comic book movie division of Warner Bros. Discovery has tapped Ana Nogueira to pen the screenplay for the project. The hiring further ensconces the actress and playwright-turned scribe into the DC family as she is already writingfor the label.The Teen Titans were first introduced in the mid-1960s and featured Robin, Kid Flash, and Aqualad as well as Wonder Girl. Other teens such as Speedy, the sidekick to Green Arrow, joined the adventures later. The comics skewed young and were not considered major sellers until the 1980s relaunch by Marv Wolfman and George Perez.With the addition of Beast Boy and new creations Cyborg, Raven and Starfire joining Robin and Wonder Girl,became a massive hit and DC’s No. 1-selling comic. The run matured the characters, defined personalities and relationships, introduced true archenemies, with many themes and ideas that still reverberate in the comics and other storytelling forms in modern times.The book has been revamped several times in various configurations of characters, new and old. DC Comics currently publishes, featuring the classic 1980s combo but with the characters no longer teenagers.The Teen Titans became an unexpected hit media franchise thanks to, a comedic and frequently meta take on DC. The animated series has run eight seasons on Cartoon Network, airing close to 400 episodes. The series also spawned a feature film,, which was released in theaters in July 2018. The characters have also popped up in video games, among other media.Nogueira was known for her acting, which included a stint on CW’sand credits on such shows asand the recent Starz series. However she has also built a thriving writing career, and her playdebuted off-Broadway in 2022. In November 2023, it was revealed that she was writing DC’s Supergirl, a standalone feature centered on the Kryptonian cousin of Superman. The project is now seeking a director.