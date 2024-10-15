Teaching Kids Power Mechanics

SummerStriker
My kid had a birthday. The venue wouldn't let us do the pinata so we took it home. These party city things are crazy strong cardboard (not paper) and she is little.
Took her about 100 wacks. She started off with little arm swings, but by the end she had full blown baseball bat technique. Turning at the hips, eyes on target, good range. It is amazing how focused a kid can be on technique when every good hit produces a Hershey's Kiss.
