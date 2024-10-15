Teaching Kids Power Mechanics

SummerStriker said: The only punches she knows is straight into my gut Click to expand...

I hope she is at least doing it with good form - there is nothing more frustrating than watching a kid throw jabs and crosses with bad form. A few weeks ago my 6 year old was mad at mommy and started punching her and I had to intervene. I was like, "OK sweetie first off, you shouldn't be punching mommy right now. But if you're going to punch someone, at least do it with proper form." Then I showed her a proper boxing cover position and how to get her hips into her straight punches from an orthodox stance. Needless to say, mom was not pleased.