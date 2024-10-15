Teaching Kids Power Mechanics

My kid had a birthday. The venue wouldn't let us do the pinata so we took it home. These party city things are crazy strong cardboard (not paper) and she is little.

Took her about 100 wacks. She started off with little arm swings, but by the end she had full blown baseball bat technique. Turning at the hips, eyes on target, good range. It is amazing how focused a kid can be on technique when every good hit produces a Hershey's Kiss.
 
I hope she is at least doing it with good form - there is nothing more frustrating than watching a kid throw jabs and crosses with bad form. A few weeks ago my 6 year old was mad at mommy and started punching her and I had to intervene. I was like, "OK sweetie first off, you shouldn't be punching mommy right now. But if you're going to punch someone, at least do it with proper form." Then I showed her a proper boxing cover position and how to get her hips into her straight punches from an orthodox stance. Needless to say, mom was not pleased.
 
I taught my 5 yo upkicks from guard for self defense. Last time my wife tried to get him to put on his jeans he delivered a perfect upkick to her solar plexus. She wasn't happy. :p
 
That's a good one too, solid for self-defense. But could be dangerous catching mom or dad in the face if they're not ready for it. I less than half jokingly tell my wife that she needs to train BJJ so she can learn to defend herself from her (6 and 8 year old) children. She remains unamused.
 
