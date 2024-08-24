Social Teacher Who Claims Student Impregnated Her to Face Multiple Rape Trials

Alissa McCommon, 39, is in a Tennessee jail with no bond, accused of having inappropriate interactions with nearly two dozen of her students. The elementary school teacher faces multiple charges of rape, sexual exploitation by electronic means, and coercion of a witness.

A judge determined this week that McCommon will have at least two trials, one for the boy she’s accused of raping, and another for the other child victims in the indictment. Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber gets insight from renowned predator catcher and founder of TruBlue, Chris Hansen.





unspeakable-moment-teacher-alissa-mccommon-844516787.jpg
 
