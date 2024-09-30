Taxpayer-funded MN food pantry bans white people with boss' outburst Mykela 'Keiko' Jackson, founder of the Food Trap Project Bodega in Minneapolis has sparked controversy by restricting access to the pantry for black and indigenous people only.

Taxpayer-funded Minneapolis food pantry bans white people - as boss' astonishing outburst at local who complained is revealedThe boss of a Minneapolis food pantry, funded by city taxpayers, has banned white people from taking advantage of the resource.Mykela 'Keiko' Jackson used a Minnesota State grant to launch the Food Trap Project Bodega designed to help poor and hungry residents living close to the Sanctuary Covenant Church in the north of the city.The pantry only opened up on July 27 but within months it has been forced to close and relocate away from church grounds after Jackson attempted to block white people from accessing the service, including a local chaplain who complained.A sign that on the door to the pantry reads how the food inside was specifically for 'Black and Indigenous Folx' only. After a civil rights complaint was made against the pantry by a local, Mykela accused the complainant of 'political violence.'The resources found in here are for Black & Indigenous Folx. Please refrain from taking anything if you're not,' it stated.Jackson used a Paths to Black Health grant which aims to reduce health disparities among African Americans while fostering a 'vibrant and thriving' community.The last census showed Minneapolis to be 58 percent white with 18 percent of the population African-American.But a number of reports have emerged suggesting how non-black residents are being denied access to the pantry, sowing the seeds of racial discrimination in an area considered to be an ethnically diverse.'The grant's description states how the 'funds are specifically designed to support organizations that work with U.S.-born African Americans... for whom studies indicate that health has been impacted as the result of historical trauma. This trauma includes post-traumatic slave syndrome (PTSS) and epigenetic inheritance.'She looks like a typical leftist with colored hair, tons of piercings and tattoos.This is what the leftwing supports.