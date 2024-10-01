Opinion Tate bros exposed for their lies and crimes ? (The Satisfying Downfall of Andrew Tate)

@Silver
Jan 26, 2015
12,390
6,533
already after several podcasts that I watched with the Tate brothers, I got the impression that something was wrong with their story.
Some of the views they have are ok, but they are contradictory in many respects, and it seems that the accusations they have are not false.
It is not clear to me how it is possible that they still have an army of supporters even though there are videos in which they insult , exploir , and humiliate women and brag about how they use and steal from them.

what are your thoughts ?
 
MAGAts really need to find some better heroes. But I guess their options are pretty limited.

P.S. Tate fucking sucks at Chess. How can your dad be a legit IM and you play like this haha:

 
KAZSoliloquy said:
well because he's a sex trafficker, not a chess player.
He plays (or previously did before he went to prison) tons of games on Chess.com

Even went on TV and played a game against Piers Morgan. Piers is even worse lol. IIRC Piers even said he was his school's champion in this video.

 
