already after several podcasts that I watched with the Tate brothers, I got the impression that something was wrong with their story.

Some of the views they have are ok, but they are contradictory in many respects, and it seems that the accusations they have are not false.

It is not clear to me how it is possible that they still have an army of supporters even though there are videos in which they insult , exploir , and humiliate women and brag about how they use and steal from them.



what are your thoughts ?

