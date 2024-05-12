Target shot itself in the foot. My son worked there last year, and they paid him to act like a bouncer. They took him off stock and had him make sure employees were safe because of "backlash" from the gay merchandise they put on displays as soon as you walk in the store. He had not 1 incident the whole month. He said most people just shook their heads, and the area was always empty. Target didn't sell the mech, that is the problem. They took a whole section and filled it with over the top gay slogan T shirts and Trans clothing. The slogans were over the top, not just Gay Pride...but GAY AF, Trans AF, Trans at birth etc. They went all in but didn't do the math....they alienated a large buyer base to cater to a tiny percentage that didn't like the merch. If they had a few Pride T shirts no one would have given a shit, but the merch was over the top and stupid. They had children's bathing suits with a pocket to tuck a penis. Lots of trans/LBGTQ baby onesies. The slogans were crude. You have to know your base but also know the base you are targeting. Not all Gays want to be a billboard.