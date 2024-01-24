News Tank Davis vs Frank Martin & Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk PBC ON AMAZONPRIME PPV June 15th

If it happens great but I highly doubt we’ll get a quality Tank fight “just like that”.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
If it happens great but I highly doubt we’ll get a quality Tank fight “just like that”.
It’s not like they are making the Shakur unification… I never even heard of frank before this thread.

Icanseeu said:
I rather this fight than the Cruz rematch.
Then Frank’s management should work harder.

On paper, Pitbull followed a perfect formula to get a title rematch. Beat an old [mildly] big name then 2 guys with some made up belts to carry later.

Casuals will eat that shit up, cause it gives promotion something to work with.


It’s nice that Frank beat 2 good undefeated fighters and even one of them medaled olympics, but nobody other than us hardcores will care even if they are better than Isaac’s last 2. Only way he gets a shot is if Tank insists on agreeing.
 
Stoked for this one! Frank didn't look amazing in his last fight, but he's an extremely talented guy. We can still get the Cruz rematch down the road. Hope they stack the undercard!
 
Of course Tank will fight him now before he's too good to deal with.
 
hswrestler said:
Frank martin is at his peak though, he's already 29
His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.
 
Mujeriego said:
His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.
That'd be a great fight, but never gonna happen because it's not big enough to get PBC and Top Rank to work together. Saves time to speculate about fights between people on the same roster.

I don't hate this fight for Tank. I'm more interested in this than a Cruz rematch. Tank KO round 7.
 
Mujeriego said:
His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.
Keyshawns handlers would never agree to it. He needs tune ups as he looked shaky 2 fights ago.
 
Sign it. Let’s go. I’m not worried about a highly skilled 29 yrs old B-side “not being ready by 2 fights”, opportunity of a lifetime, perfect timing and Tanks team is generous to give a risky opponent with little momentum an opportunity. Again, highly doubt it actually happens
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Sign it. Let’s go. I’m not worried about a highly skilled 29 yrs old B-side “not being ready by 2 fights”, opportunity of a lifetime, perfect timing and Tanks team is generous to give a risky opponent with little momentum an opportunity. Again, highly doubt it actually happens
"Opportunity of a lifetime"?
This is Tank not Canelo and with no Ryan Garcia or someone else to bring in the ppv numbers, this isn't a big seller.
Got people in this very thread who have never heard of Martin.
He fights Tank, he'll lose and make around $1.5m. that's it.
 
Mujeriego said:
"Opportunity of a lifetime"?
This is Tank not Canelo and with no Ryan Garcia or someone else to bring in the ppv numbers, this isn't a big seller.
Got people in this very thread who have never heard of Martin.
He fights Tank, he'll lose and make around $1.5m. that's it.
Or he wins, and people know his name then.
 
I’m just shocked Davis didn’t opt for Conor Benn. It sounded like an easy $15 million.
 
Colin Mackie said:
I’m just shocked Davis didn’t opt for Conor Benn. It sounded like an easy $15 million.
That fight would have a high chance of getting canceled due to shenanigans and then everyone would end up with egg on their face.
 
Tank will fight someone in PBC's stable. The Benn offer was dead from the get go.
 
