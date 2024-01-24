borntoloseNOT said: If it happens great but I highly doubt we’ll get a quality Tank fight “just like that”. Click to expand...

Icanseeu said: I rather this fight than the Cruz rematch. Click to expand...

It’s not like they are making the Shakur unification… I never even heard of frank before this thread.Then Frank’s management should work harder.On paper, Pitbull followed a perfect formula to get a title rematch. Beat an old [mildly] big name then 2 guys with some made up belts to carry later.Casuals will eat that shit up, cause it gives promotion something to work with.It’s nice that Frank beat 2 good undefeated fighters and even one of them medaled olympics, but nobody other than us hardcores will care even if they are better than Isaac’s last 2. Only way he gets a shot is if Tank insists on agreeing.