News Tank & Benavidez Double header Dec.14th PBC Prime PPV

Curious if Rayo Valenzuela will get the fight? Cruz rematch has no appeal and I don't see a viable threat on PBC's roster outside of him. I'm buying.
 
Called it. Tank stops him late. Rayo will use a similar gameplan as the Cruz fight. Tank gonna Tank though.
 
And here we are again. Knock out Valenzuela… And then he probably STILL rematches Cruz next. :rolleyes:
 
randomg1t said:
i should've bet someone that he wasn't going to fight shakur.
Same thing can be said for Shakur who picked Cordina coming off a loss …. Valenzuela comes off a big ko of Colbert and a big win over Pitbull
 
MMALOPEZ said:
Same thing can be said for Shakur who picked Cordina coming off a loss …. Valenzuela comes off a big ko of Colbert and a big win over Pitbull
of course. but neither one of these two guys has ever stepped up and fought anyone who wasn't a big underdog against them. they always run their mouths about wanting to fight other belt holders, and they never do.

because they're both full of shit.
 
Does Rayo have to drop down to 135 after winning the 140 belt?
 
randomg1t said:
of course. but neither one of these two guys has ever stepped up and fought anyone who wasn't a big underdog against them. they always run their mouths about wanting to fight other belt holders, and they never do.

because they're both full of shit.
IMO they'll fight when there aren't any more options for either of them.
 
I thought “oh, this could be somewhat competitive” until I remembered Tank doesn’t choose competitive opponents
 
Rayo is a good kid. He’s local to my area and has always helped young and upcoming boxers. Hard working, humble, and the kind of guy you enjoy seeing in the gym. Really hope it works out for him
 
boxing sucks until Biev/Bivol. Find myself watching Leonard/Hearns II or Duran/Leonard 1 more than anything else this summer

1725556205163.png
 
