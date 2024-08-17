Yep …. Pitbull will be on the same PPV card and will not activate his rematch clause with Valenzuela with the promess that if he wins in November, he will face tank nextAnd here we are again. Knock out Valenzuela… And then he probably STILL rematches Cruz next.
Same thing can be said for Shakur who picked Cordina coming off a loss …. Valenzuela comes off a big ko of Colbert and a big win over Pitbulli should've bet someone that he wasn't going to fight shakur.
of course. but neither one of these two guys has ever stepped up and fought anyone who wasn't a big underdog against them. they always run their mouths about wanting to fight other belt holders, and they never do.Same thing can be said for Shakur who picked Cordina coming off a loss …. Valenzuela comes off a big ko of Colbert and a big win over Pitbull
IMO they'll fight when there aren't any more options for either of them.of course. but neither one of these two guys has ever stepped up and fought anyone who wasn't a big underdog against them. they always run their mouths about wanting to fight other belt holders, and they never do.
because they're both full of shit.