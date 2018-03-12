Tank Abbott Vs Yoshida

I was just browsing around and saw that tank had a fight in Pride vs Hidehiko Yoshida. I got to say, this was one of the most obvious worked match i have seen, Similar to the one with Mark Coleman vs Takada, tank had him in halfguard and just moved to the guard, and the fight ending choke didn't seem to be tight at all, and even in the pre-fight interview Tank sounded off. If anyone have seen the fight, do you agree, or do you think it actually is legit? Random thread i know, but i'm bored..
 
Never seen it but I'm going to check it out now. You should post a link to the video if u can.
 
Whut ?!?!

Pride Never had fixed fights !!!!!

And Fedor & Wandy only faced top competition during theirs winning Streak!!!

#PrideWasTheBest
#EverythingElseSucks
 
i cant tell from the fight, nor this post-fight interview-

 
after watching the fight, it doesnt look like a work at all. i see a tired tank get submitted right after taking several hard knees to the head. maybe the sub didnt look like a traditional choke (it kind of resembles a neck crank), but the gi played a role.
 
I can't find the link :( But I found this one. It's so satisfying seeing Tank get his head punched all to hell. <Eek2.0><Lmaoo>


 
Tank was a moron and incapable of using any sort of technique in his fights.

He gassed and Yoshida used a Judo choke called Kata-Ha-Jime (ECW fans will know this as the Tazmission)

The end
 
Worked? LMAO. This was clearly a case of top UFC talent getting destroyed in PRIDE, baby!
 
Tank was in Yoshida's guard , moved to side mount and then moved to back into Yoshida's guard , which seems weird . Maybe Tank didn't like side mount because no elbows allowed + he can throw bombs from Yoshida's guard ( if Yoshida wasn't holding his arms ) . Yoshida choked Tank with part of his gi which is why the choke doesn't look tight - you can't see the cloth sunk into his neck .
 
It was odd tank did not try to throw more punches to the head
 
It was a little weird. But is that because tank is terrible and gave up easily later in his career?
 
It looks as worked as a lot of UFC fights; either some fights go that way, or both Pride and the UFC were working fights. My guess is that sometimes fighters are tired and simply give up. You see this in all sports; a league leading NBA team which suddenly loses 120-95 to the last place team, the Cy Young award winning pitcher suddenly giving up 6 runs in one inning. Might be works, but sometimes people just have bad days.

The more sport you watch, the more you see even top level pro's sometimes making strange decisions that cost their team the game - a couple of decades ago one of the Edmonton Oilers (when they were defending champs) scored an own goal to cost Edmonton the series and a chance to defend the cup (which they won back the next year). A lot of Edmonton fans said it was a work, but more likely it was just a mistake made by a tired player. Sport is full of things like that.
 
Not a work IMO

It was Tank's 1st fight in Pride (new rule set) & he took 6 consecutive knees to the head & got rocked after the 1st 2. Yoshida used his gi to sink in the fight ending choke... nice & tight. You could see Tank was struggling to breath for a moment after thr choke had been released.

Good fight, Yoshida was a crafty mf & props to him for standing & banging with Tank haha.
 
Its a strange one for sure, the jury is out on if it was legit, or maybe a one sided work i.e Tank was payed but Yoshida didnt know.

Strange things:

- Tank immediately shooting for a takedown after a high kick from Yoshida
- Tank staying on the ground the whole time and not standing up. However, Yoshida was trapping Tanks glove then holding his gi making it hard for Tank to punch or get out of the position.
- Tank moving back into guard from side control. Very weird
- Yoshida piecing Tank up on the feet with punches after the standup, and Tank shooting a desperation takedown again. Like WTF happened to Tanks standup in this fight.

Overall, Tank was definitely a candidate for a payout but at the same time he looked bad enough it might have been real and Yoshida just took advantage.
 
