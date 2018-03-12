Tank Abbott Vs Yoshida

CygnetCommittee said: I was just browsing around and saw that tank had a fight in Pride vs Hidehiko Yoshida. I got to say, this was one of the most obvious worked match i have seen, Similar to the one with Mark Coleman vs Takada, tank had him in halfguard and just moved to the guard, and the fight ending choke didn't seem to be tight at all, and even in the pre-fight interview Tank sounded off. If anyone have seen the fight, do you agree, or do you think it actually is legit? Random thread i know, but i'm bored.. Click to expand...

It looks as worked as a lot of UFC fights; either some fights go that way, or both Pride and the UFC were working fights. My guess is that sometimes fighters are tired and simply give up. You see this in all sports; a league leading NBA team which suddenly loses 120-95 to the last place team, the Cy Young award winning pitcher suddenly giving up 6 runs in one inning. Might be works, but sometimes people just have bad days.The more sport you watch, the more you see even top level pro's sometimes making strange decisions that cost their team the game - a couple of decades ago one of the Edmonton Oilers (when they were defending champs) scored an own goal to cost Edmonton the series and a chance to defend the cup (which they won back the next year). A lot of Edmonton fans said it was a work, but more likely it was just a mistake made by a tired player. Sport is full of things like that.