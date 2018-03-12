Tank Abbott Vs Yoshida

CygnetCommittee
I was just browsing around and saw that tank had a fight in Pride vs Hidehiko Yoshida. I got to say, this was one of the most obvious worked match i have seen, Similar to the one with Mark Coleman vs Takada, tank had him in halfguard and just moved to the guard, and the fight ending choke didn't seem to be tight at all, and even in the pre-fight interview Tank sounded off. If anyone have seen the fight, do you agree, or do you think it actually is legit? Random thread i know, but i'm bored..