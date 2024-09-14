Tall/lanky Suga constantly accusing normal proporioned fully developed working man as having "little mans syndrome" is obvious projection

Rataria

Rataria

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 16, 2023
Messages
410
Reaction score
415
WHich one looks more appropriate on a construction site, or even in a high end real estate deal? Or in the drivers seat of a lifted F150 ? Merab is just clearly more developed in the vital areas, which probably is mirrored in the brain and spiritual side too. SSOM is just too delicately built. Like whatever creator designed that specimen hit the flower button .

If you see these outside gas station, Merab would be the upstanding hard working entrepeneur, and Sean would be some lowlife getting blunt wraps
 
