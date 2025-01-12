Takedowns with no damage wont win the round

Damage is the #1 priority in scoring and simply taking someone down will not win you a round if the other fighter lands a few shots. Even submission attempts don't count as offense per the unified rules.



Bashi got reversed every takedown and every time they weren't in a grappling exchange he was getting beat up. The scorecard should have 30-27 because C Rod won the 2nd too. Takedowns and control only becomes the priority in scoring when damage doesnt occur, meaning you could take someone down for 4 minutes of the round but if the other minute was you getting beat up and not returning shots you still lose the round.



Love watching the Prospect Killer fight because he always proves everyone wrong and no one wants to be the guy fighting tough debuters.