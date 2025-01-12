  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Takedowns with no damage wont win the round

Damage is the #1 priority in scoring and simply taking someone down will not win you a round if the other fighter lands a few shots. Even submission attempts don't count as offense per the unified rules.

Bashi got reversed every takedown and every time they weren't in a grappling exchange he was getting beat up. The scorecard should have 30-27 because C Rod won the 2nd too. Takedowns and control only becomes the priority in scoring when damage doesnt occur, meaning you could take someone down for 4 minutes of the round but if the other minute was you getting beat up and not returning shots you still lose the round.

Love watching the Prospect Killer fight because he always proves everyone wrong and no one wants to be the guy fighting tough debuters.
 
