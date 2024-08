justmark said: but why? Tai is bigger and hits harder. Click to expand...

Tai: 6'2", 75", 265½lbs at last fightJairzinho: 6'2", 78", 257lbs at last fightTai is heavier, but has a much high body fat %age than Jairzinho. Otherwise their heights are the same and Jairzinho has a bigger reach.Tai has lost his last four fights, all inside the distance. Both fighters actually have 13/14 wins by (T)KO, but Jairzinho also has at least 64 (T)KOs in kickboxing, and Tai's grappling is not exactly a threat. Nor is Tai's kickboxing or boxing experience going to help him much here. I'm not saying Tai is a bum, he didn't get as far as he did by being that, but he just won't be able to hang with JR on the feet at all and he has no Plan B when aggressive brawling doesn't work. Bigi Boi will contain the threat before violently stopping him, also removing Tai from the UFC.