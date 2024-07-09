Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa Kindly Tells Suredawggers to Shut Up.

This is tricky. In here there are a decent number of people that can break down a fight, really well. The thing is though.. You have to peg it before the fight, not after.And there are people here that can do that, too.But as a pro athlete in an extreme combat sport. Where you’ve won some, and lost some at the highest levels. You probably don’t want random civilians bombarding you 24/7 on SM. Offering their fighting tips/suggestions.I can’t blame him at all.And I don’t have a problem with people that believe they have the gameplan, laying it out. But it might not be the best gameplan.