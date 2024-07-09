Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa Kindly Tells Suredawggers to Shut Up.

Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
I hope so, Tai the HW Champion of BKFC.i mean, the fan might not be correct but Tai's recent run of form doesnt suggest he's doing things right either.
against Tybura i didnt even see him try to fight the hands when he was getting choked. he just went to sleep.
if Tai doesnt win his next one i think the UFC will cut him.
yeah, Tai would probably do well over there.I hope so, Tai the HW Champion of BKFC.
Fibonachi Sequence is not only used by BS technical traders, but apparently by armchair mma analysts too.
He also nearly took Gane out.His career overshot his skills with that one Lewis win. He's lost against every top guy.
People online (regardless of service) to a pro fighter: "Do this! I know better!"
Person online takes a leg kick at 5%: "I'm fucking dying! Someone call an ambulance!"
Just because someone can’t take a good leg kick doesn’t mean that you can’t gain insight from their comments. Take the good throw out the bad. Unless you got anger issues… then just make a rage post bullying someone else online.
and it's likely a 50-50 fight he could lose any timeHis career overshot his skills with that one Lewis win. He's lost against every top guy.
It's probably hard to gather insight from someone who has none. When you mix it with the ignorance and vitriol of posts online, I'm certain reading anything suggested seems like a worthless endeavor to a fighter. It makes sense they would be dismissive, at the very least.
Dismissive sure, but what Tai is doing is not respectable at all.