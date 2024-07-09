Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa Kindly Tells Suredawggers to Shut Up.

i mean, the fan might not be correct but Tai's recent run of form doesnt suggest he's doing things right either.
against Tybura i didnt even see him try to fight the hands when he was getting choked. he just went to sleep.
if Tai doesnt win his next one i think the UFC will cut him.
 
I hope so, Tai the HW Champion of BKFC.
 
I think he is talking about IGers… some of them can be very nasty behind anonymous accts… sometimes even public ones… way nastier then even Sherdoggers
 
Fibonachi Sequence is not only used by BS technical traders, but apparently by armchair mma analysts too. <lol>
He completely fumbled the spelling too. It’s 2024 if you aren’t using spell check or google wtf.

However, I don’t think his message was entirely bad. Shoey man needs to chill out and take some advice. Comes off insecure.
 
This is tricky. In here there are a decent number of people that can break down a fight, really well. The thing is though.. You have to peg it before the fight, not after.

And there are people here that can do that, too.

But as a pro athlete in an extreme combat sport. Where you’ve won some, and lost some at the highest levels. You probably don’t want random civilians bombarding you 24/7 on SM. Offering their fighting tips/suggestions.

I can’t blame him at all.

And I don’t have a problem with people that believe they have the gameplan, laying it out. But it might not be the best gameplan.
 
He is a fun action fighter that somehow got into the top 5 with a solid win, but as it turns out, a win outside of his regular capability. He’s now sliding down the rankings and it must feel frustrating. Obviously, the internet is full of keyboard experts tossing in their 5 cents. I understand him, but lashing out against faceless internet dudes will do him no favors. He might not be a top fighter, but he is a fun fighter. Here’s to more shooeys.
<GinJuice>
 
People online (regardless of service) to a pro fighter: "Do this! I know better!"

Person online takes a leg kick at 5%: "I'm fucking dying! Someone call an ambulance!"
 
Just because someone can’t take a good leg kick doesn’t mean that you can’t gain insight from their comments. Take the good throw out the bad. Unless you got anger issues… then just make a rage post bullying someone else online.
 
It's probably hard to gather insight from someone who has none. When you mix it with the ignorance and vitriol of posts online, I'm certain reading anything suggested seems like a worthless endeavor to a fighter. It makes sense they would be dismissive, at the very least.
 
Dismissive sure, but what Tai is doing is not respectable at all.
 
lol that shadow boxing/pole punching imitation of bam bam was pretty spot on
 
It isn't? Fighters, whether they win or lose, deserve respect for stepping in there. Your post is a perfect example of why he's telling people to keep their opinions to themselves. He pays people who know what they're doing to help him train and for their opinions, rather than listen to Twitter fingers.

I'm sure the fans' plan is more worthwhile from the couch without having to worry about any incoming offense in the moment. Their experience in these situations is tried and true. He should definitely listen.
 
