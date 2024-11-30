Tacoma Bros Question

I have a 2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 and I'd like to replace the stock grill (Toyota emblem in the middle) with a black/black TRD Pro Grille. I don't have a front camera, but it looks like I have a sensor box mounted behind the grille emblem.

I called the dealership where I purchased it from and the guy I talked to could not find a part number for a black TRD Pro Grille with black letters. He said I'd have to find a TRD for sale with a black/black grille and give him the VIN to order the grille. He could only find black with silver letters.

Anyone have a Tacoma and can recommend a company or companies that sell quality TRD Pro Grilles?
 
