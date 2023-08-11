Taco’s Team

18 years old

165lbs

8-1



This fuckin kid. Started with me 2 years ago after he kept getting in trouble for backyard boxing with his dipshit buddies. Collin trained for a year before I let him fight (I generally over prepare guys for that first one, I’m a worry wart with high standards). He went out and TKO’d the kid. His second fight he would of done the same but I had him hold back bc the officials were nervous since the kid came in almost a weight class lower after we had agreed to a match bout at 165. Collin put an 8 count on the kid in the first and second rounds and then jabbed and moved for the remainder. For the third round I told him to box and not hurt the kid, no 8 counts and he pulled it off. Fight 3 against a boxer with 6 fights from Texas who had just knocked someone out. We boxed his ears off. 4 was another tko, this time in the first.



at this point we got an offer against a dude with 12 fights and I said fuck it, let’s test his mettle. This wound up being Collins first loss in a highly competitive match. I don’t disagree, we lost but it was close. Afterwards we found out that the opponent was fresh off taking second place at the national silver gloves tournament. We had a rematch 2 weeks later and Collin won, wobbling the guy and putting a standing 8 on him in the third. They had a rubber match scheduled a week later but the kid’s coach reached out to me and said they don’t want it. They were dropping down a weight class and didn’t want to box Collin again. Coach said he’d never seen his kid hurt like that. (Nice guy, fantastic trainer. we’re arranging some sparring soon). We’ve had 3 more bouts since then, all wins.



Our next tournament is a big one up here in Oregon. Collins first time in an open division, adult tournament. I’m nervous but expecting him to win. (That’s always my expectation, regardless of the field).



I don’t. Have any full fights to share. I might have a few buried on my phone, but nothing online. It’s all well and good though, we have a hard enough time getting local guys to fight him that I don’t need a bunch of tape floating around of him mollywhopping opponents all over the ring.



