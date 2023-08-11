Taco’s Team

DoctorTaco

DoctorTaco

Hey everyone, I wanted to start a thread about my boxing team so as to not overrun the coach and trainers thread with them.

The gym I work out of has north of 400 members, more BJJ black belts than you can shake a stick at, and 3-5 current or retired UFC fighters coaching or training on any given day. I was at one point the head striking coach, amateur mma coach, Dutch kickboxing coach, and now I’m lucky enough to be more or less left alone as I run my boxing program. I still work with a few mma pros, still occasionally travel and work corners but for the most part I’m happy doing my thing focusing on the sweet science.

I’ve got probably a dozen boxers registered with USA boxing with fights under their belt and another half dozen I expect to pop their cherries this year. I’ve got 3 other coaches on payroll (plus 2 for cardio kickboxing), one who’s a coach in training, and another who trains with us that I’m trying to court away from another gym.

Sufficient to say, it’s a lot.

I started the program from scratch during the tail end of the pandemic. I put some horsepower into growing our members (90% of the boxers are here for fitness and fun, thank Christ.) but the owners are handling that so I just get to teach boxing and win fights.

I wanted to highlight 3 of my athletes specifically. The three I see with the most potential to take the sport somewhere serious at least as amateurs. Long term goals are making team USA which is crazy considering they all got late starts by boxing standards. I’ve got a few others who can really box and move and deserve to be mentioned with a ton of potential too but I’m waiting to see if they can get their personal lives together in a way that will allow them to succeed.

first up:
collin, aka “superbad”
18 years old
165lbs
8-1

This fuckin kid. Started with me 2 years ago after he kept getting in trouble for backyard boxing with his dipshit buddies. Collin trained for a year before I let him fight (I generally over prepare guys for that first one, I’m a worry wart with high standards). He went out and TKO’d the kid. His second fight he would of done the same but I had him hold back bc the officials were nervous since the kid came in almost a weight class lower after we had agreed to a match bout at 165. Collin put an 8 count on the kid in the first and second rounds and then jabbed and moved for the remainder. For the third round I told him to box and not hurt the kid, no 8 counts and he pulled it off. Fight 3 against a boxer with 6 fights from Texas who had just knocked someone out. We boxed his ears off. 4 was another tko, this time in the first.

at this point we got an offer against a dude with 12 fights and I said fuck it, let’s test his mettle. This wound up being Collins first loss in a highly competitive match. I don’t disagree, we lost but it was close. Afterwards we found out that the opponent was fresh off taking second place at the national silver gloves tournament. We had a rematch 2 weeks later and Collin won, wobbling the guy and putting a standing 8 on him in the third. They had a rubber match scheduled a week later but the kid’s coach reached out to me and said they don’t want it. They were dropping down a weight class and didn’t want to box Collin again. Coach said he’d never seen his kid hurt like that. (Nice guy, fantastic trainer. we’re arranging some sparring soon). We’ve had 3 more bouts since then, all wins.

Our next tournament is a big one up here in Oregon. Collins first time in an open division, adult tournament. I’m nervous but expecting him to win. (That’s always my expectation, regardless of the field).

I don’t. Have any full fights to share. I might have a few buried on my phone, but nothing online. It’s all well and good though, we have a hard enough time getting local guys to fight him that I don’t need a bunch of tape floating around of him mollywhopping opponents all over the ring.

Clip from his debut:



Clip from Fight 7, first one in the adult division:


Fight 8 corner advice:


Because he’s just a big goofy kid:


I’ll post the other two tomorrow, I’m tired and ran out of steam.
 
Valhoven said:
'Hot sauce'. Love that. Looking forward to meeting two more of your stable, Doc.
Thanks man. Hot sauce refers to a drill we do called the “3-1-2” drill. Person A throws a 3 piece combo, their partner interrupts and counters with a single punch, then A throws 2 more back. But in a fight I don’t want to yell “3-1-2!” Bc I’ll end up getting someone who throws a hook, jab, cross.
 
zapataxiv said:
awesome work in the corner between rounds that discipline in controlling the corner and the breathing must give your guys some real confidence in trusting you and feeling supported in there
appreciate it. One of my mentors is really big on the idea that you don’t fight between rounds. Three deep breathes, a sip of water, and simple instruction. If there’s time, have the boxer repeat it back so we know it’s in there.
 
Tia “the train”
139-146lbs
24 years old
3-3
Tia is my cleanest boxer and has the best ears on the team. She’s probably the most diverse in skillset as well. She loves to bully and pressure inside but has a decent outside game as well.

she joined me in October of last year from another gym in town with a stellar marketing department but no real competitive boxing program. Tia started with me on a Tuesday and 2 days later the lists came out for a local tournament and she informed me her old gym had entered her in a tournament Saturday. We said fuck it, let’s see how she does. She had to cut weight to make 146, wasn’t in fight shape but made a good account of herself. Lost the fight but I liked what I saw.

I started working with her once a week, got her road work and diet dialed in and she has quickly become a real monster. I’ve only managed to get her two fights since then and she won both via first round stoppage at a big tournament in canada.

personality wise tia is quiet. Too quiet. I told her I don’t expect anything in exchange for weekly private training except for her to open up a little and let me in. I need to know her and what’s going on in life if I’m going to be a more effective coach. She’s the kind of person who would cut her finger off while helping you build a deck and then not want to bother anyone by mentioning it and instead will just find a quiet corner out of the way to bleed out and die. To her credit she’s gotten better and I’ve gotten to know her and her partner well in the last year.

first bout at 1:34:00
https://www.youtube.com/live/HPOKqauSOeE?feature=share

the finish


second fight at 1:01:00


right now the plan is to start traveling with her and entering her in open division, ranking tournaments. We have a bout scheduled with a woman who had a win at the Olympic qualifiers back in 2019. The woman is coming up a few weight classes and off the couch after a few years of inactivity, having a few kids, and hip surgery. Not looking past her by any means, this should be a good fight to see how tia holds up against such an experience opponent.
 
Good job, Doc, I really enjoyed reading it.
I’m interested - as a coach, do you try to find “an almost guaranteed win” for the first fights to beef up students confidence or just leave it to the fate?
 
Dexter said:
Good job, Doc, I really enjoyed reading it.
I’m interested - as a coach, do you try to find “an almost guaranteed win” for the first fights to beef up students confidence or just leave it to the fate?
glad to share, it helps me to put things down on paper like this.

it depends on the boxer. Collins first fight was against a kid with 4 bouts, but he had lost them all. I figured the experience balanced out with the losing record. I generally want someone who’s making their debut as well or who has no more than 2 fights. In mma I do a lot of scouting of the opponent, coach and camp but in boxing I generally send them in there and hope for the best.

if they’re fighting another Portland gym I’ll often contact the coach and exchange scouting reports. We work well together as a community and I can generally trust a coach if they say their boxer is green, not a big puncher, etc.

Records in ammy boxing generally don’t matter, especially when the athletes are still novice (less than 10 fights). For that first bout I want a competitive, winnable fight. Walk overs can feel sort of unsatisfying for the person who won.
 
How tall is Collin? Both he and opponent looked long for only 18. Good frame for fighting. @DoctorTaco
 
Valhoven said:
How tall is Collin? Both he and opponent looked long for only 18. Good frame for fighting. @DoctorTaco
hes 6’3” or 6’4”. He’s been taller in half his fights but has ran into a few kids with his same build. He’s a natural 165lbs, we don’t really cut weight. He’s starting to fill out his frame so I’m teaching him to water load, what macro nutrients are, and how to make weight without cutting calories.
 
Lastly, “lightning” Sonny S.
19 years old
2 fights
125lbs

Sonny has only had 2 fights and one of them was a work against someone else on our own team as a favor to a local event organizer who needed one more bout to save his card. Sonny and Jackson “fought” each other in what amounted to a hard sparring session. I told both men before the match that if they start fighting for real I’ll skin them both alive. He lost his next fight back in early May due to inactivity and hasn’t fought since.

the kid is slick. Far and away the most naturally gifted boxer on the team. He has that bouncy European style the national team coaches love. He’s lean, long, Carries good pop, has tremendous footwork and angles.
But-
Weak ankles. He’s rolled his left ankle bad a handful of times. It’s hell to try and keep his weight up and it took us almost a year longer than it should have to get him in the ring bc he just wasn’t in shape. The joke at the gym was Sonny was the king of the one rounder. He could box circles around guys with 15+ fights, set traps, play the matador, work inside and long, etc. but he had 3 good minutes in the tank and then would be a heavy bag on legs. Hes also signed up for Pendleton and should get a couple wins there.

he works nights at a restaurant and makes good money so he’s not in the gym as much as I’d like. If we can find a way to keep his weight up, his cardio in check and fight consistently then the sky’s the limit for this dude.

Highlights from his actual fight in may:


The video doesn’t really capture his full ability but considering it was his first fight (and against a lefty) it was a good showing.
 
I'm loving the coaching experience you have as a coach. If that makes sense. I don't think it's something many people take into consideration when looking for a coach.
 
shincheckin said:
I'm loving the coaching experience you have as a coach. If that makes sense. I don't think it's something many people take into consideration when looking for a coach.
theres a whole generation of guys like me out there who are approaching their coaching skillset the same way we approached fighting. Learning, practicing, analyzing, and developing. I’m excited for this big tournament with everyone
 
Sparring drills with Collin and one of my new members:
(I’ll put IG posts in spoilers bc the formatting can be a lot.)

collin spars with the pro mma team Tuesdays for 3-5x5 min rounds and then we hit pads and talk about how it went. He generally handle anyone on the mat so it’s an opportunity for him to help those guys improve their boxing while he gets different looks and his confidence built up.

so Tuesday night we play it by ear. He was feeling banged up and tired (poor sleep habits) so I had him do 3x3 rounds with Chris. Chris is a crafty southpaw who’s a little smaller that just joined us from another gym. Great wheels, gives Collin fits bc of it.

This is a clip from their 3rd round. I let them spar 2 normal rounds and we finished with the hoola hoop round, but modified. One person can move, the other is stuck. It forces Chris to work without his best asset while also helping Collin realize he can have some success against guys like that if he stays in the middle and forces them to do all the moving while he tries to time and out work them.
 
Why do your fighters only fight in one stance? You said a boxer who doesn’t switch stance was similar to a one-armed boxer.

From what I see, all of them are using both their arms but none of them are using both stances.
 
StopDucking said:
Why do your fighters only fight in one stance? You said a boxer who doesn’t switch stance was similar to a one-armed boxer.

From what I see, all of them are using both their arms but none of them are using both stances.
i know you’re being a dick, but I’ll bite.

like I explained to you before, the only ones I have switching stances atm are the ones who have prior experience in other MA that had them switching stances.
 
DoctorTaco said:
i know you’re being a dick, but I’ll bite.

like I explained to you before, the only ones I have switching stances atm are the ones who have prior experience in other MA that had them switching stances.
I asked a legitimate question. You’re throwing a fit because you feel embarrassed.

At no point did you “explain” any of this. On the contrary, you claimed that fighting with both stances was just as important as fighting with both arms so I was genuinely surprised to see that none of your fighters ever switch stance.

Now you’re changing the narrative and saying you only teach stance switching to people who have 10 years of taekwondo experience, are ambidextrous and play soccer professionally on their spare time. Looks like it’s not so mandatory after all.
 
Last edited:
StopDucking said:
I asked a legitimate question. You’re throwing a fit because you feel embarrassed.

At no point did you “explain” any of this. On the contrary, you claimed that fighting with both stances was just as important as fighting with both arms so I was genuinely surprised to see that none of your fighters ever switch stance.

Now you’re changing the narrative and saying you only teach stance switching to people who have 10 years of taekwondo experience, are ambidextrous and play soccer professionally on their spare time. Looks like it’s not so mandatory after all.
my brother in Christ, it’s 8am. I’m drinking coffee and watching my yappy little dogs harass joggers while I read the news next to my wife. Go touch grass. It’s too early for this shit.
 
