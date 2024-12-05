International Sweden: Emergency measures are introduced against Obama

This is very serious

"The government has decided that the authorities may take emergency measures to prevent the invasive flatworm Obama soon gaining a foothold in Sweden. TT reports.

The decision means that it will not be permitted to "keep or breed the species, even if it takes place in closed storage, to use or exchange the species, and to release it into the environment", the government writes in a press release.

Experts at the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency have previously compared the situation to when the killer snail made its entrance in the late 1970s."


First covid, then wars and now this..
Is the world coming to an end? Will it get better or worse?
Do you feel calm for the future?

And most important how do we stop Obama from spreading?

Here is a picture of how I feel right now.

lsa said:
I dont know, they did not say that in the press release.
But I mean, there has to be? Right?
Only logical conclusion is that Obama was able to clone himself in a snails body to achieve world dominance. Once he made the first clone it was only a matter of time.
 
Bobby00 said:
Only logical conclusion is that Obama was able to clone himself in a snails body to achieve world dominance. Once he made the first clone it was only a matter of time.
I cant argue against that.
When you are right you are right.
 
oh shit. Wait!
I forgot a word in the headline!
"flatworm"

Oh never mind.. I dont think it makes any difference
 
lsa said:
So why is the obama dangerous?
 
lsa said:
stellarnushu.gif
 
RFK better get vaccinated or he might get another worm
 
Thats a tough one, Americans were infected with Obama for 8 years, we're still feeling the negative effects today
 
