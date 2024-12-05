This is very serious"The government has decided that the authorities may take emergency measures to prevent the invasive flatworm Obama soon gaining a foothold in Sweden. TT reports.The decision means that it will not be permitted to "keep or breed the species, even if it takes place in closed storage, to use or exchange the species, and to release it into the environment", the government writes in a press release.Experts at the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency have previously compared the situation to when the killer snail made its entrance in the late 1970s."First covid, then wars and now this..Is the world coming to an end? Will it get better or worse?Do you feel calm for the future?And most important how do we stop Obama from spreading?Here is a picture of how I feel right now.