Matthew said the district wanted to provide more comprehensive and culturally sensitive educational materials for students to address issues like racism in a relevant and responsible way.

The school boards in some places wont drop books that have "Over graphical content in them with images" which uses them for sex education.But somehow they have no issues dropping books because it might offend or hurt someone's feelings?A Surrey school district dropped 4 books recommended school reading list.The book also included how to kill a mocking bird..The part of the article is comical.Nothing screams like teaching students to teach them about sensitive topics by rejecting older books because some might be "offended"The Hate U give is a novel which was inspired by BLM movement that is their "alternative"