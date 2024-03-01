Social Surrey school district drops 4 books from recommended school reading list

The school boards in some places wont drop books that have "Over graphical content in them with images" which uses them for sex education.
But somehow they have no issues dropping books because it might offend or hurt someone's feelings?


A Surrey school district dropped 4 books recommended school reading list.
The book also included how to kill a mocking bird..

'To Kill a Mockingbird' no longer a recommended resource in Surrey School District


Matthew said the district wanted to provide more comprehensive and culturally sensitive educational materials for students to address issues like racism in a relevant and responsible way.
The part of the article is comical.
Nothing screams like teaching students to teach them about sensitive topics by rejecting older books because some might be "offended"

The Hate U give is a novel which was inspired by BLM movement that is their "alternative"
 
Ah yes, conservatives had no problem banning books that hurt their feelings before
 
The books are still on the shelves, just not "recommended". Also, your use of language is mostly comprehensible which is unexpected. Really disappointed in you on this one.
 
Helden said:
Ah yes, conservatives had no problem banning books that hurt their feelings before
You mean like how one of those "educational books" either have drawings of characters engaged in adult content or certain styles?
while being promoted as teaching materiel for sex ed class and reading time?
 
